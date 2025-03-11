HAHN Automation Group: Driving Innovation in Automation

As the automotive and electronics industries undergo rapid transformation, HAHN Automation Group is setting new benchmarks in technological excellence. With over 30 years of experience, a strong U.S. presence, and a global network, we are uniquely positioned to address industry challenges and drive automation forward.

Navigating Industry Trends

The automotive sector is shifting with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid technologies, enhanced connectivity, and sustainability-driven innovations. "We see a clear movement towards greater electrification and digitalization. These trends have shaped our strategy, inspiring us to transfer technologies from the electronics and medtech sectors to develop digital solutions with open interfaces," says Greg Earle, Managing Director of HAHN Automation Group in Hebron, KY. By leveraging cross-industry expertise, we ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of technological advancement.

Robot in display assembly line

The image features a KUKA robot integrated into a display assembly line, illustrating HAHN Automation Group's advanced automation solutions that drive efficiency and innovation in automotive and electronics manufacturing processes.

A Global Footprint With Local Expertise

Our expansive structure strengthens our position in the B2B automotive sector, enabling us to combine global capabilities with localized adaptability. "Local expertise is embedded within our global solutions, enhancing product development and refining collaboration with business partners. Our regional plants and local contacts serve as gateways to our comprehensive capabilities," explains Mark Ahring, President of HAHN Automation Group in Columbia, SC. This allows us to develop tailored solutions that cater to both global markets and specific regional demands in the U.S.

Innovation Through Knowledge Transfer

At HAHN Automation Group, we structure our operations with defined plant roles. This allows us to create an agile environment focused on innovation and technology that fosters knowledge transfer across our global network. "Lead plants drive the development of specialized processes, while regional plants leverage local insights to implement cross-industry technologies," remarks Greg Earle.

This approach enables us to integrate best practices from various industries. From medtech, we adopt rigorous quality and safety standards, while in electronics, we harness proven technologies for manufacturing such as e-motors and inverters. Our global and local project managers collaborate closely, using advanced digital tools and strategic oversight to support project execution.

Comprehensive Service and Support

Beyond delivering automation solutions, HAHN Automation Group provides comprehensive service and support. Through our training platform, the HAHN Academy, we share our expertise worldwide, offering customized training programs tailored to specific needs. Virtual engineering and commissioning further enhance our ability to deliver effective, on-demand support.

Our highly skilled service specialists operate locally and globally, ensuring clients' systems run optimally at all times, allowing them to focus on core business. With services ranging from ramp-up production support to a 24/7 ticketing system and digital solutions for real-time production KPI analysis, we are prepared to meet the challenges of the future. "Our digital solutions set us apart in the global marketplace, and allow us to provide our customers with tailor-made support," states Mario Marzi, Director Sales.

