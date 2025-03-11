DomiDocs, Inc.: DomiDocs Launches Documenting for Disaster Program in Response to Catastrophic Weather Events Plaguing American Homeowners

DomiDocs Inc., the pioneer in Digital Home Management Solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Documenting for Disaster® program. Designed specifically to empower American homeowners, this free system addresses the growing financial losses generated by natural disasters and unexpected incidents by providing organization, education and technology to streamline preparation.

In the last decade, severe weather events including wildfires, hurricanes, tornados, and floods have caused an average of $24.3 billion in annual damage to residential properties across the United States. The California wildfires have already made 2025 the costliest year on record for catastrophic weather-related events, with an estimated $250+ billion in losses pushing the 10-year total to over $1trillion.

Homeowners have felt the 61% increase in policy premiums during the last five years and without the proper education, tools, organization and documentation face up to 40% higher out-of-pocket expenses, delayed and even denied insurance payouts. Alarmingly, 1 in 10 homes annually will be affected by weather events. Only 17% of American homeowners are estimated to be prepared for a catastrophic loss; the numbers are staggering.

Documenting for Disaster® tackles this challenge head-on by providing a step-by-step program designed to provide education and organization through a secure, cloud-based platform; helping homeowners organize, store, and manage vital records verifying their property coverages, conditions, and contents before and after a disaster strikes; and ensuring access during times of need with advanced functionality including accounting, vendor management, calendaring, inventory tracking, and a resource directory, to name a few.

"When it happens to you (and it will), how prepared you are can mean the difference between recovering and not recovering," said William McKenna IV, CEO of DomiDocs. "After my own experience with Hurricane Irma in Florida, where robust documentation from the platform was instrumental in working and negotiating with my insurance company for full coverage and payout, I knew we had to empower others with the tools to take control of their preparation and recovery process."

Documenting for Disaster® is part of the DomiDocs Homeowner Enablement Platform® Suite of Products:

The Documenting for Disaster® program is available FREE direct to consumers through the company's secure web portal. The program is also available on 50% of all new home builders' and title companies' residential closings nationwide through a SoftPro, Inc. integration.

About DomiDocs, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Stuart, Florida, DomiDocs is an AI-enabled cloud-based platform dedicated to helping homeowners safeguard their properties, manage vital documents, and navigate homeownership more effectively. By combining innovative technology with unparalleled organization and education, DomiDocs empowers users to protect what is typically their largest asset - their home.

