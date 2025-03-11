5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Management to Attend 37th Annual ROTH Conference

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas (Fort Cady) Complex announced today that Chief Executive Officer Paul Weibel will be attending the 37th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. 5E will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors who have registered to attend the event.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

For further information contact:

Nathan Skown or Joseph Caminiti

Alpha IR Group

FEAM@alpha-ir.com

Ph: +1 (312) 445-2864

