GD25NE combines 1.8 V core voltage with 1.2 V I/O to eliminate boost circuit and delivers higher-speed read/program/erase performances

GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in flash Memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, analog products and solutions, has unveiled the GD25NE series of dual-power supply SPI NOR Flash, designed specifically for 1.2 V system-on-chip (SoC) applications.

The GD25NE series strengthens GigaDevice's strategic dual-power supply Flash roadmap, providing seamless compatibility with next-generation 1.2 V SoCs and eliminating the need for an external booster circuit. With its higher performance and lower power consumption, the GD25NE series addresses the growing demand for advanced embedded storage, making it an ideal choice for wearable devices, healthcare, IoT, data center and Edge AI applications.

Combining a 1.8 V core voltage with a 1.2 V I/O interface voltage, GD25NE supports single, dual, quad STR (single transfer rate) and quad DTR (double transfer rate) operation. It achieves high-speed clock frequencies of up to 133 MHz in STR mode and 104 MHz in DTR mode.

With a typical page program time of 0.15ms and sector erase time of 30ms, the GD25NE series significantly outperforms conventional 1.2 V-only Flash solutions-offering up to 20% faster read performance, over 60% faster program speed, and 30% reduction in erase time. Due to these advances, it makes the GD25NE series an outstanding choice for emerging embedded applications.

The GD25NE series is engineered with ultra-low power consumption by design, making it ideal for energy-sensitive applications. It features a typical deep power-down current of just 0.2 µA, a Quad I/O DTR read current of 9mA at 104 MHz, and program/erase currents as low as 8 mA. Compared to conventional 1.8 V solutions, the 1.2 V design reduces power consumption by up to 50%. This optimized power architecture not only enhances power efficiency but also simplifies system design while maintaining higher performance.

"The GD25NE series represents a new class of dual-supply SPI NOR Flash, delivering an optimal balance of high performance and ultra-low power consumption," said Ruwei Su, GigaDevice vice president and general manager of Flash BU. "With significantly reduced power usage, faster read speeds, and enhanced program/erase efficiency, this solution is designed to meet the evolving demands of next-generation 1.2 V SoCs. As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation, we continue to expand our portfolio, providing customers with more efficient, reliable, and future-ready Flash solutions for new leading-edge applications."

The GD25NE series offers various densities ranging from 32 Mb to 256 Mb, and supports SOP16 (300 mil) and BGA24 (5×5 ball array) packaging options. The first product in the series, the 256 Mb GD25NE256H is available in samples. The rest of the product series from 32 Mb to 128 Mb density will follow. For specific details and for pricing on these products, please contact your local sales representatives.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE Stock Code 603986) is a global leading fabless supplier. The company was founded in April 2005 and headquartered in Beijing, China, with branch offices in many countries and regions worldwide, providing local support at customers' fingertips.

Committed to building a complete ecosystem with four major product lines Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety production certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

*GigaDevice and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

