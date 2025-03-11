Neuronic proudly announces the launch of the Neuronic LIGHT, a transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) helmet designed to make the benefits of near-infrared light therapy more accessible. With a compact, user-friendly design and an affordable price point, the Neuronic LIGHT advances Neuronic's mission to bring near-infrared light brain health solutions to a wider audience.

Bringing Natural Infrared Light Back to Daily Life

Modern life has drastically reduced our exposure to near-infrared light (most prevalent at sunrise and sunset), which plays a critical role in human health. Light is fundamental to our biology, influencing everything from cellular energy production to mood, sleep, and cognitive function. Neuronic LIGHT helps restore this missing element by delivering targeted infrared light (1070 nm) to the brain, supporting cognitive function and overall well-being.

What Sets the Neuronic LIGHT Apart?

Designed for Everyday Use

Lightweight and battery-powered, the Neuronic LIGHT is built for life on the go, whether at home, at work, or traveling.

An adjustable, comfortable fit ensures a secure yet flexible experience.

Plug the LIGHT helmet into the power bank or power supply via USB-C, keeping cables at a minimum and setup clean and hassle-free.

Intuitive Features for Seamless Operation

Smart phone and proprietary Neuronic App connectivity for increased control.

One-touch start button for effortless, phone-free use. The start button will automatically initiate the most recently used pre-set program.

Change program, track usage, and set custom pre-sets via the Neuronic App.

300 near-infrared LEDs-291 standard and 9 high-intensity-provide deep, targeted benefits.

An Unprecedented Research Opportunity

For the first time, users have the option to contribute to a large-scale tPBM study through the Neuronic App. By tracking sessions and answering brief weekly questions, participants provide valuable insights that will help advance the field of light therapy.

"The Neuronic LIGHT is the largest research initiative in transcranial photobiomodulation," said Marvin Schönauer, Co-Founder of Neuronic. "When users connect the helmet to the app, we gain invaluable insights into real-world usage patterns, helping us better understand how tPBM impacts daily life."

Science-Driven Approach

Neuronic remains committed to first-principles research and scientific rigor. 100% of profits are reinvested into research and development, ensuring continuous advancements in light therapy technology.

In recent years, thousands of studies have emerged on photobiomodulation, reinforcing its potential to enhance cognitive health, recovery, and overall brain function. With the launch of the Neuronic LIGHT, Neuronic is pioneering the movement to make this technology an essential tool in brain health management.

Pricing and Availability

The Neuronic LIGHT Helmet is available now, with the first shipments in March 2025.

Retail Price: $1,795

To learn more or place an order, visit neuronic.online.

About Neuronic

Neuronic is a leader in light therapy, dedicated to making medical-grade brain health technology widely accessible. Through user-centric design and continuous scientific research, Neuronic is shaping the future of photobiomodulation therapy.

For more information, visit neuronic.online.

