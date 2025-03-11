Pyeongtaek, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Intellian Technologies Inc., a global technology solutions provider of resilient multi-constellation, feature-rich satellite user terminals and Eutelsat Group, the only GEO-LEO operator in satellite communications, announced today that the new Enterprise Flat Panels are now available exclusively on Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO network.

Featuring the OW11FL (Land Fixed), OW11FV (Land Mobility) and OW11FM (Maritime) - the new series uses Intellian's innovative antenna technology to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity, enabling end users to receive fast, dependable connectivity anywhere in the world for business-critical communications.

The Enterprise Flat Panels are designed and engineered to deliver the maximum throughput currently offered on the OneWeb LEO network and are available for purchase through Eutelsat's network of distribution partners worldwide targeting the land fixed, land mobility, maritime, and government sectors.

Featuring advanced tracking technology, performance is guaranteed over wide scan and at the lowest elevation angles, ensuring seamless and undisrupted connectivity for end users. The Enterprise Flat Panels have a huge amount of technology packed into such a sleek form factor and come with support for optional Resilient Global Navigation Satellite System (R-GNSS).

Global availability of the Enterprise Flat Panels follows on the heels of Intellian's Compact Flat Panels, which were launched with Eutelsat at the end of 2024. This marks the latest development in what Intellian considers will become the fastest growing range of flat panel solutions for critical environments where performance, reliability and connectivity are key.

Ben Swallow, Chief Commercial Officer, Intellian Technologies Inc, said: "We are excited that our new Enterprise Flat Panels are now fully available and live on Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO network, providing customers even greater choice for their operational requirements. The truly innovative Enterprise Flat Panels have been designed, engineered and manufactured to deliver exceptional operational benefits and performance for end users. Together with the Compact Flat Panels, they form our Flat Panel Series which extends across hundreds of use cases with our six variants for Maritime, Land Fixed and Land Mobility markets."

Filipe De Oliveira, Vice President for Commercial, Eutelsat OneWeb commented: "The addition of the new Enterprise Flat Panels strengthens our partnership with Intellian and enriches Eutelsat's user terminal portfolio to our distribution partners. These terminals are designed to offer flexibility, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs while delivering high performance connectivity across land for fixed and mobility applications and at sea. We look forward to the seamless integration of the flat panels into our end-to-end solutions."

To find out more about Intellian's Flat Panel Series visit intelliantech.com.

ENDS





Intellian ETLOW Enterprise Flat Panel.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11514/244095_intellian.jpg

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian's leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations, and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality, and a proven ability to deliver enable Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world's connectivity needs evolve.

For more information, follow @intellian and visit www.intelliantech.com.

Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300: KQ).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244095

SOURCE: Intellian Technologies, Inc.