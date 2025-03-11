Cybersecurity sales powerhouse joins Expel to accelerate momentum, supercharge channel effort, and elevate revenue growth

Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced the addition of Scott Fuselier as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to its leadership team. Bringing more than 30 years of sales experience and over two decades of revenue leadership at some of the most well-known global cybersecurity companies, Fuselier joins Expel to accelerate business momentum and launch the company into the next stage of revenue growth.

"Expel has a stellar reputation in security. Its customers truly love the company, its people, and the services it provides," said Fuselier. "The mission helps protect critical systems and assets for companies everywhere, so they can stay focused on the business systems and real human beings that matter most. In Expel, I see a company primed to take the next leap upward in its growth, and I can't wait to show the market exactly what we can do."

As CRO, Fuselier is focused on scaling Expel's revenue efforts, while also working with go-to-market (GTM) teams to extend and accelerate sales motions. Fuselier's experience spans all aspects of revenue functions, and he has a proven, recurrent track record of growing annualized recurring revenue (ARR), increasing average selling price (ASP) of deals, enabling successful channel programs, and expanding into new markets and geographies.

Fuselier most recently served as CRO of data security provider Immuta, where his responsibilities ran the gamut of GTM functions-ranging from sales to alliances, revenue operations, enablement, and beyond. Prior to his time at Immuta, Fuselier was the CRO at Menlo Security, Inc. and Protectwise, Inc., and was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Operations at CrowdStrike. He holds a Master of International Management degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management, and a Bachelor degree from Syracuse University.

"Scott has the unique blend of market knowledge, competitive drive, and a history of success that we're confident will help propel Expel to the next level," said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel. "We know we have the best MDR solution on the market. With Scott onboard, we're in an ideal position to bring our unique brand of MDR to more of the market, and show even more companies what they can achieve with Expel."

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 17-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust-with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311722929/en/

Contacts:

Dave Heffernan

expel@methodcommunications.com

Method Communications on behalf of Expel

Jimmy Alder

expel@harvard.co.uk

Harvard on behalf of Expel