Global leader in electric drive solutions enhances its portfolio with new solutions from BlueBotics and UBIQUICOM

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification, is unveiling its latest solutions for the material handling and logistics sectors at LogiMAT 2025. The electrification innovator is featuring its new autonomous navigation technology "ANT Locator" from BlueBotics and recent acquisition UBIQUICOM, reinforcing its leadership in fleet management with next-generation automated navigation, asset tracking, and leading-edge "Real-Time" locating and advanced safety systems.

"For decades, ZAPI GROUP has been at the forefront of material handling electrification, delivering engineered solutions that enhance equipment efficiency and operator safety, while continuously improving performance," said Mr. Giannino Zanichelli, founder and owner of ZAPI GROUP. "LogiMAT is the ideal industry event to showcase our continued innovation for the material handling sector."

At LogiMAT 2025, ZAPI GROUP is spotlighting key innovations from its comprehensive portfolio, including:

BlueBotics' new ANT locator, a flexible vehicle tracking and mixed fleet management solution for AGV/AMR and manual forklift OEMs, third-party software providers, and end users. It can be used to optimize transport flows on mixed-vehicle sites, trace pallets, and improve manual truck operations thanks to its accurate usage reporting and analytics. ANT locator is natively integrated with BlueBotics' ANT server AGV/AMR fleet manager, or it can be integrated with a customer's existing WMS, MES, ERP, or fleet management system. Further options are available for outdoor use and tracking mobile assets such as pallet jacks, or even staff. See full product details.

UBIQUICOM's advanced Real-Time Locating and advanced safety systems, now fully integrated into ZAPI GROUP's portfolio, improve management, operational efficiency and safety for material handling applications. This milestone marks the completion of its previously announced acquisition.

"Integrating these unique technologies with our depth of expertise in electric drive component design and manufacturing enhances our value to material handling OEMs. This expansion increases our ability to engineer unique improvements and innovations to our partners' Lift Trucks and AGVs," Mr. Zanichelli added.

Since 1975, ZAPI GROUP has led the global material handling industry's transition to electrification, starting with pioneering early electric forklift design and evolving to deliver fully integrated drive solutions. Today, the company remains committed to education and innovation, recently hosting its fourth Future of Electrification virtual conference, where industry leaders explored key trends and challenges shaping the future of electrification in industrial and off-highway applications.

Attendees at LogiMAT 2025 can visit Booth 8C61, Hall 8 to demo ZAPI GROUP's comprehensive suite of electrification drive-train components, fleet management and autonomous navigation solutions.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. We provide turnkey system integration, autonomous navigation software, and safety and asset tracking for fleet management. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1700 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars. For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com

