New Data Exchange Unlocks Insights on Reliability of Carbon Data to Power the Next Phase of Supply Chain Decarbonization

EcoVadis, the leading sustainability intelligence platform for global supply chains, today unveiled its Carbon Data Network (CDN) at the Sustain 2025 conference. CDN represents a giant leap-forward in Scope 3 decarbonization, providing businesses with unparalleled access to insights on primary carbon data reliability from their suppliers. Built on a network of more than 150,000 organizations, this streamlined collection and transparency of primary emissions data empowers companies to drive and measure their Scope 3 decarbonization progress.

Only 16% of the world's largest companies are currently on track to meet their 2050 Net Zero goals, underscoring the need for more robust GHG emissions reduction strategies and actions to meet commitments. Additionally, regulations like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism place added pressure on large companies to report accurate primary carbon data across supply chains. Yet, businesses struggle with imprecise and inconsistent data, making it difficult to establish an accurate baseline and nearly impossible to demonstrate actual emissions reductions over time.

EcoVadis is working to solve this challenge with its Carbon Data Network. The CDN is powered by the EcoVadis Carbon Action Manager (CAM), which enables companies to engage suppliers on a decarbonization journey based on their maturity level, helping to drive action and emissions reductions across value chains. Companies in the network have access to tools and resources such as Corrective Action Plans, a Carbon Estimator and the EcoVadis Academy to build carbon capabilities and accelerate their decarbonization journey.

EcoVadis has also developed partnerships with carbon accounting providers Sweep and Normative to enhance interoperability, collaboration and accelerate data sharing across supply chains. These partnerships will reduce reporting burden by bringing primary supplier data directly to where Scope 3 calculations are performed. For example, EcoVadis ran a pilot with Sweep to allow mutual customer SNCF to seamlessly and securely access carbon data from hundreds of suppliers. A similar pilot is currently running with Normative on another key customer, with further details to be shared soon. EcoVadis is actively expanding its partner ecosystem to help customers accelerate their decarbonization journeys.

"The journey to Net Zero demands bold action, collaboration and trust in data. This is why we are innovating to increase data availability and reliability through automation and AI. With the network that we've built we are now able to generate insights on carbon reliability at a datapoint level," said Pierre-François Thaler, cofounder and co-CEO of EcoVadis.

"Our goal is to empower companies with insights and make it easier for them to access primary supplier data exactly where they conduct their Scope 3 calculations. By expanding our ecosystem with partners like Sweep and Normative, we're helping businesses to move from industry averages to primary emissions data and seamlessly bring it into their reporting and decarbonization efforts," said Julia Salant, general manager, carbon solution at EcoVadis.

To learn how your organization can join the Carbon Data Network to help improve the quality, reliability and transparency of your data to drive Scope 3 reduction at scale, visit ecovadis.com/solutions/carbon.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311848674/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

US: Corporate Ink for EcoVadis

617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com