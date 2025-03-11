CONQUERing Named a 2025 Best Place to Work by Business Intelligence Group

Known for Empowering Customers, CONQUERing Earns Recognition for Empowering Its Team

The Business Intelligence Group has named CONQUERing a 2025 Best Place to Work, recognizing the company's commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to make a difference.

CONQUERing Team - 2025 Best Places to Work Winner



"This award is a testament to the incredible team we've built at CONQUERing," said Tammy Nelson, Founder & CEO of CONQUERing. "We've always believed a workplace should be more than just a job-it should be a space where people feel empowered to grow, take bold steps, and make an impact. We're proud to cultivate an environment where our employees thrive while creating meaningful jewelry that brings joy to our customers."

Just as CONQUERing empowers customers through its jewelry, it fosters a culture where employees are encouraged to take initiative, think creatively, and contribute in meaningful ways. The company's flexible work arrangements allow team members to pursue their passions-whether performing on tour, continuing their education, or relocating for new opportunities-without sacrificing their careers with the company.

Employees are also empowered to go above and beyond for customers. Whether fulfilling special requests, writing personal notes of encouragement, or surprising customers with a thoughtful gift, the team has the freedom to create memorable experiences that reflect CONQUERing's values. This culture of trust and initiative ensures every customer interaction is infused with authenticity and care.

"At CONQUERing, we believe we can't truly uplift our customers without first supporting our team," said Nelson. "By fostering a workplace where creativity, adaptability, and genuine care for others thrive, we ensure our employees feel supported-both personally and professionally. When our team feels valued and inspired, that passion extends to every customer interaction, making CONQUERing not just a great place to work, but a company that truly cares."

About CONQUERing

Founded in 2020, CONQUERing is a globally recognized, woman-owned jewelry brand known for its interchangeable, fidget-friendly designs that empower its customers. With more than 150,000 customers worldwide, CONQUERing has built a passionate community of individuals who use its jewelry as both a functional tool and a form of self-expression. The company's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and customer connection has fueled its rapid growth, earning it multiple accolades-including recognition from Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards, special honors at Milan Jewelry Week and a spot on Inc. Magazine's lists of the fastest-growing companies for the past three years. At CONQUERing, the team isn't just designing jewelry-they're creating meaningful connections, celebrating individuality, and inspiring people to conquer each day.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded to recognize true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry awards, business executives-those with real-world experience-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary scoring system evaluates performance across multiple business domains, rewarding companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

