Sports Boulevard Foundation: Sports Boulevard to Showcase Transformative Urban Development at MIPIM 2025

CANNES, France, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Boulevard Foundation is pleased to announce its participation in MIPIM 2025, the world's leading real estate investment event, taking place from March 11-14 in Cannes, France. As part of the 'Invest Saudi' delegation, the Foundation will present key investment opportunities and urban development insights, reinforcing Riyadh's evolution into a global hub for sports, wellness, and sustainable living.

Sports Boulevard, one of Riyadh's mega-projects, is set to become the world's largest urban regeneration linear park, spanning for more than135 km across the capital. The project integrates cutting-edge sports infrastructure, vibrant public spaces, and sustainable mobility solutions, in line with Saudi Vision 2030's goals of enhancing quality of life and economic diversification. The first phase of Sports Boulevard, opened in February 2025, includes five key destinations along an 83 km stretch, marking a significant milestone in the Foundation's commitment to innovative urban development.

As of December 2024, the project has secured significant investments for its development, including a combined real estate investment fund valued at approximately $1.47 billion (SAR 5.5 billion), which will further boost private-sector participation.

At MIPIM, the Foundation will engage with global investors, urban planners, and real estate developers, showcasing prime opportunities across various sectors. Sports Boulevard offers over 4 million square meters of GFA earmarked for private sector participation, including high-end residential units, commercial and retail spaces, and sports venues. This strategic space is poised to attract global investors and developers who are eager to contribute to Riyadh's transformation.

Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, commented: "Sports Boulevard is more than an urban development; it's a movement towards a healthier, more sustainable future. We are showcasing Riyadh as a global model for active living, where sports, wellness, and urban infrastructure converge to foster a thriving community. With world-class sports facilities, green mobility networks, and vibrant public spaces, the project offers unmatched investment and innovation opportunities in real estate and sustainable urban planning."

With over 4.4 million sqm of green spaces, 220 km of cycling pathways, and an extensive 135 km pedestrian network, Sports Boulevard is redefining urban livability in Riyadh. The project also includes 15 km of dedicated horse-riding trails, more than 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities, and a network of tree-lined walking paths and shaded areas, encouraging outdoor activities in the city's evolving landscape.

Sports Boulevard is unlocking significant investment opportunities for local and international investors across core asset class real estate, sports, and infrastructure. Launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on March 19, 2019, and chaired by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the project aims to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors by offering integrated infrastructure, pedestrian pathways, cycling and horse-riding trails, and world-class sports facilities.

For more information, visit https://sportsboulevard.sa/en/investment-in-the-future

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639014/Sports_Boulevard_Foundation.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sports-boulevard-to-showcase-transformative-urban-development-at-mipim-2025-302398425.html