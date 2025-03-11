Kipi.ai, a leader in data modernization, AI, and analytics solutions for the Snowflake platform, today announced that it has joined WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company. This strategic move enhances Kipi.ai's ability to scale its data modernization, analytics, and AI capabilities while maintaining its core mission, leadership, and deep partnership with Snowflake.

Strengthening Innovation While Staying True to Our Snowflake-Centric Mission

Kipi.ai remains committed to its Snowflake-first strategy, continuing to operate as an Elite Snowflake Partner and delivering best-in-class data engineering, advanced analytics, AI/ML, and business intelligence solutions on the Snowflake platform.

Under WNS, Kipi.ai gains the global scale and reach needed to accelerate Snowflake innovation and deepen industry expertise-all while maintaining the agility, excellence, and specialization that have defined its success on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Seroda Ventures, Kipi.ai's management company, played a key role in guiding its strategic growth and operational execution. This milestone marks Seroda's second successful strategic exit in under 2.5 years, following its track record of building and scaling industry-defining technology enterprises.

"Over the past four years, we have built Kipi.ai into a leader in data-driven transformation, always with Snowflake at the core," said Jason Small, Founder and CEO of Kipi.ai. "By joining WNS, we unlock new opportunities to expand our global reach, strengthen our AI/ML capabilities, and enhance our Snowflake-powered solutions at scale. Our clients will continue to receive the same high level of service and innovation they have come to expect-now with the added benefit of WNS' global scale and industry depth."

Unlocking Greater Value for Clients and Partners

With WNS' extensive global network and deep industry expertise, Kipi.ai is well-positioned to expand its capabilities in key industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, high-tech, manufacturing, and retail. Through this combination, Kipi.ai will:

Accelerate AI and ML innovation to support enterprise decision intelligence and automation

Strengthen its go-to-market approach through deeper industry specialization

Expand its global reach to serve a broader client base with scalable solutions

Enhance its Snowflake-powered solutions to drive cloud data transformation at scale

"Kipi.ai's deep expertise in data modernization and AI-driven insights aligns seamlessly with WNS' commitment to digital transformation," said Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "Together, we will provide clients with enhanced decision intelligence, efficiency, and innovation through data and AI, reinforcing WNS' leadership in the industry."

A Future of Growth and Innovation-Still Snowflake-First

Kipi.ai's impressive track record includes:

600+ global employees, including over 450 data engineers, solutions architects, data scientists, and business analysts

250+ proprietary accelerators, enablers, and AI-driven solutions

One of the world's largest Snowflake-certified teams, with 600+ SnowPro certifications

WNS sees this strategic move as a catalyst for expanding its data, AI, and analytics capabilities worldwide. By combining WNS' deep domain expertise with Kipi.ai's Snowflake-powered data solutions, the companies will help clients drive decision intelligence, operational efficiencies, and new revenue streams within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Seamless Transition, Continued Excellence in Snowflake-Powered Data Solutions

As Kipi.ai integrates with WNS, its Snowflake-driven strategy, leadership team, and operational structure remain unchanged. Clients, partners, and employees can expect continued investments in Snowflake innovation, AI/ML, and cloud analytics solutions, with an unwavering commitment to customer success on the Snowflake platform.

About Kipi.ai

Kipi.ai is a leading analytics and AI services provider, specializing in transforming data into actionable insights through advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning. As an Elite Snowflake Partner, we are committed to helping organizations optimize their data strategies, migrate to the cloud, and unlock the full potential of their data. Our deep expertise in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud enables us to drive seamless data migration, enhanced data governance, and scalable analytics solutions tailored to your business needs. At kipi.ai, we empower clients across industries to accelerate their data-driven transformation and achieve unprecedented business outcome.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2024, WNS had 63,390 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

