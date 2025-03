In the latest news, Ethereum's much anticipated Pectra upgrade has been postponed after a hacker compromised the rollout. ETH's price was dumped 10% on the news, crashing below $1800. It's Tuesday, March. 11, and Ethereum investors are waking up to yet another demoralizing price chart that further tests their already-shaken confidence in the top altcoin. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...