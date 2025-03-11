Baker Tilly Case Study: Supporting Strategic Growth for a Property and Casualty Insurer

Baker Tilly

Client background

This company is a property and casualty insurer primarily focused on the restaurant and bar industry. Originally based in the Midwest, they have a long-standing reputation for strong established relationships in the industry with alliances and owners.

The business challenge

As the insurance organization planned to grow, it recognized that its aging systems, essential for claims management and other core functions, needed an upgrade to support its expansion into new states and to strengthen its presence in existing markets.

With a young workforce and an evolving structure, they also needed to build stronger leadership to ensure the success of the transformation efforts.

The company engaged Baker Tilly to bring a balanced perspective to the transformation efforts.

Strategy and solution

Over five years, Baker Tilly collaborated with the insurer to support both technological transformation and organizational readiness. Key elements of the collaboration included:

Change management and transformation : Developed and deployed a change management methodology, including leadership training and employee engagement strategies. Baker Tilly developed a tailored digital transformation change management methodology that aligned with the organization's agile framework. This methodology helped the company consider the impacts of the new systems and processes and establish a sustainable approach to transformation.

Leadership development : In addition to day-to-day coaching provided to new change leadership (interviewing, onboarding, coaching). Baker Tilly collaboratively built a leadership development program to develop critical skillsets in the next generation of leaders.

Balanced vendor governance: Throughout the engagement, Baker Tilly provided strategic guidance to ensure that technology decisions aligned with the company's long-term needs, balancing technical perspectives with organizational readiness.

Baker Tilly played a crucial role in supporting the program's launch and ensuring that the foundational elements were in place. The results were evident: the insurer successfully implemented new technologies, laid the foundation for scalable growth and built internal capabilities that continue to drive success. The change management methodology has become an integral part of the organization's core business operations, and the leadership development program is now managed internally by their HR team.

Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist to learn more!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire