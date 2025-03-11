Chemours Joins University of Kansas-Led Collaborative the Environmentally Applied Refrigerant Technology Hub To Advance Sustainable Cooling Technologies

Chemistry plays a pivotal role in enabling our daily lives and global commerce. For instance, refrigerants help to power the cold chain that supports getting food or medicines to where they need to go, keeps data centers cool so our data keeps flowing, and creates more comfortable climates at home, work, and on the road.

It's also chemistry that helps enable our next great innovations and technology. For instance, the adoption of low global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) solutions, such as Opteon products, helps to advance climate and decarbonization goals. In fact, the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, enacted in 2020 to minimize the environmental impact of high GWP hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) technology, is accelerating the transition to next-generation HFO technology. Over the next two decades, this transition is estimated to create 150,000 new jobs, increase manufacturing by $39 billion in the U.S., and reduce global temperature rising by 0.5ºC1.

In an exciting development for the future of sustainable cooling technologies, Chemours has announced its role as a Founding Memberof the newly established Environmentally Applied Refrigerant Technology Hub (EARTH). This innovative Engineering Research Center, led by the University of Kansas (KU) and supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF), is set to revolutionize the refrigerant industry.

EARTH is designed to tackle the impact of refrigerants on global warming with a mission to develop a transformative, sustainable refrigerant lifecycle that mitigates environmental impacts while enhancing the energy efficiency of HVAC systems. By bringing together industry leaders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), refrigerant reclaimers, and academic institutions, EARTH aims to drive innovation and create practical solutions that can be implemented on a global scale.

Dr. Chuck Allgood, PhD, a Technology Fellow and recognized leader at Chemours, was appointed as a voting member of EARTH's Industrial Advisory Board. His involvement signifies Chemours' commitment to contributing its knowledge and resources to the development of sustainable refrigerant innovation. The advisory board will provide strategic guidance and ensure that the center's research is aligned with consumers' needs and is practicable for real-world implementation.

The work conducted at EARTH will have far-reaching implications, potentially setting new standards for refrigerant production and lifecycle management. The center's efforts to enhance energy efficiency in HVAC systems could lead to significant reductions in energy consumption, further supporting global sustainability goals.

This groundbreaking collaboration marks an exciting chapter in the journey toward sustainable refrigerant solutions, and Chemours is proud to be at the forefront of this essential work.

1 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP), Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR): High-GWP refrigerants, https://www.epa.gov/snap, Accessed Feb. 19. (2023).

Velders, G. J. M., Daniel, J. S., Montzka, S. A., Vimont, I., Rigby, M., Krummel, P. B., Muhle, J., O'Doherty, S., Prinn, R. G., Weiss, R. F. & Young, D. Projections of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) emissions and the resulting global warming based on recent trends in observed abundances and current policies. Atmos. Chem. Phys.22(9), 6087-6101 (2022). DOI:10.5194/acp-22-6087-2022.

Xu, Y., Zaelke, D., Velders, G. J. M. & Ramanathan, V. The role of HFCs in mitigating 21st century climate change. Atmos. Chem. Phys.13(12), 6083-6089 (2013). DOI:10.5194/acp-13-6083-2013.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Chemours on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Chemours

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Chemours

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire