New Capabilities Like Intelligent Content Brief and AI-Driven Content Intelligence Personalization Enable Marketers to Scale Content at the Speed of Business

Aprimo, the industry leader in AI-powered content operations and digital asset management, today announced the launch of Intelligent Content Brief (ICB) and significant enhancements to its Content Intelligence Personalization solutions. These groundbreaking innovations leverage advanced AI and automation to streamline campaign planning and optimize content for real-time personalization, empowering marketers to accelerate go-to-market timelines and maximize content ROI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310870943/en/

Aprimo New Content Operations Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)

"Marketing teams are under immense pressure to deliver high-impact, hyper-personalized content-faster than ever," said Michael Lummus, Senior Vice President Strategy and Chief of Staff at Aprimo. "By supercharging Content Intelligence, Briefs, and Personalization with generative AI, we're eliminating the bottlenecks in campaign development and unlocking personalization at scale. These innovations ensure brands can move at the speed of business while delivering meaningful, data-driven customer experiences."

The new ICB capability eliminates the friction in campaign planning by leveraging AI-assisted brief generation, automated workflows, and real-time collaboration. By enabling marketing teams to create structured, high-quality briefs in minutes rather than days, ICB reduces the time spent on planning and approvals while ensuring alignment across creative and content teams. The solution dynamically refines briefs based on campaign objectives and audience insights, enabling brands to accelerate content production and maintain consistency across channels.

Aprimo's Content Intelligence Personalization further extends the company's leadership in AI-driven content optimization. By analyzing asset performance and providing AI-powered content recommendations, this innovation allows marketers to deploy more relevant and engaging web content at scale. With advanced tagging, smart insights on webpage locations, and behavior-driven personalization, brands can improve content discoverability, maximize user engagement, and drive higher conversion rates across digital channels.

"We have always been hesitant to integrate new technologies on our website. Our legacy platform is difficult to integrate into and the cost of change has been difficult for the business to justify," said Hawes Curtis, a heritage British fashion brand. "We were surprised that it took less than two weeks to launch Content Personalization on our website and within days we were able to see significant increases in conversion, revenue and new customer acquisition. Their in-built AI analysis tool allowed us to gather unique customer insights we could not get through our existing personalisation tool.

By integrating these new features within Aprimo's content operations platform, brands can move beyond traditional content workflows and embrace intelligent automation to improve efficiency and effectiveness. As organizations face increasing pressure to produce personalized, high-impact campaigns and web experiences faster than ever, Aprimo's innovations provide the technology foundation to help marketing teams achieve measurable business impact.

Media outlets are requested to embed the launch exciter video using the following link. Alternately a static image is supplied.

Aprimo's AI-powered content operations platform helps your teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies that drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Recognized by Gartner, Forrester and IDC for its digital asset management and productivity management software, Aprimo has been named the leading vendor in multiple analyst reports due to its continued innovation in AI and vision for generative AI solutions. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310870943/en/

Contacts:

Maxwell Mabe

maxwell.mabe@aprimo.com