Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM has appointed industry veteran Dametra Johnson-Marletti to its board of directors to further accelerate its growth.

Dametra is a seasoned executive and board member, and has spent the last 24 years at Microsoft where she is currently Corporate Vice President for Gaming Consumer Sales. Her experience in sales, go-to-market, consumer content and executive leadership will be extremely valuable to Bynder as it continues to scale.

Bynder has experienced unprecedented growth in the last two years, with more than 650 customers adopting the company's AI solutions, and the acceleration of strategic DAM deployments among enterprise customers. The company has also been recognized as a leader across all three top analyst DAM reports including the Gartner DAM Magic Quadrant, Forrester Wave, and IDC Marketscape. Bynder has also secured its leadership position in the G2 Enterprise Grid Report for Digital Asset Management for two consecutive years.

"Bynder is entering a new phase of growth, helping enterprise customers transform and execute their digital transformation and ecommerce strategies while continuing to innovate in the areas of AI-powered content management and delivery", said Dametra Johnson-Marletti. "I am excited to be joining this team and looking forward to helping Bynder, its customers, and its partners continue on this incredible journey.

Bynder has been revolutionizing the DAM industry since its inception and in the present world of AI-powered technology solutions, is ensuring businesses have meaningful return on investment, especially when it comes to providing a unified omnichannel approach to managing and delivering assets digitally.

Bob Hickey, CEO of Bynder said: "At Bynder we feel fortunate to be the recognized leader in the DAM space. We have an incredible opportunity to scale our business and provide tremendous business outcomes for our clients with our AI-powered DAM platform. Adding Dametra to our board will accelerate our enterprise growth and our organizational development."

For more information on Bynder's AI-powered solutions, please visit: https://www.bynder.com/en/solutions/initiatives/ai-automation/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311164276/en/

Contacts:

Manisha Mehta

manisha.mehta@bynder.com