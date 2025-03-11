Eltek Ltd. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues : Revenues for 2024 were $46.5 million, a slight decline of $0.2 million compared to 2023.

: Revenues for 2024 were $46.5 million, a slight decline of $0.2 million compared to 2023. Profitability : Net income reached $4.2 million in 2024 compared to $6.4 million in 2023. EBITDA reached $5.9 million compared to $8.6 million in 2023.

: Net income reached $4.2 million in 2024 compared to $6.4 million in 2023. EBITDA reached $5.9 million compared to $8.6 million in 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) : Diluted EPS was $0.63 in 2024 compared to $1.07 in 2023.

: Diluted EPS was $0.63 in 2024 compared to $1.07 in 2023. Q4 Highlights: Revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to $10.8 million, compared to $12.3 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Net income for the quarter was $0 million, while EBITDA totaled $0.7 million.

Transition Period and Future Growth Outlook:

Eltek is currently undergoing a strategic transition, expected to continue through the mid of 2026. This process was initiated with the launch of an accelerated $15 million investment plan, while the company's annual revenues ranged below $40 million. The primary objective of this initiative was to establish advanced manufacturing capabilities, enhance technological proficiency, and expand annual production capacity to a range of $55 million to $65 million.

The investment plan includes the installation of equipment and production lines, while maintaining ongoing production. Conducting these enhancements within the existing facility has introduced spatial constraints, and logistical complexities, leading to temporary disruptions and inefficiencies which impacted the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition to this plan Eltek is implementing infrastructure upgrades to support the forecasted capacity and beyond.

Eltek remains fully committed to its strategic growth objectives and anticipates improved operational performance as the investment program progresses.

Market Trends and Outlook:

The global PCB industry, particularly in high-end applications such as Defense, Aerospace, Medical, and high-tech industrial markets, continues to experience dynamic shifts driven by geopolitical and economic factors. The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China have led to supply chain realignments, as companies seek to reduce dependency on Chinese manufacturing. The US administration's new customs regulations and tariffs on Chinese electronic components have further accelerated the trend of reshoring production to North America and US allied countries, creating opportunities for manufacturers with relevant capabilities.

Additionally, the continued geopolitical instability in Eastern Europe due to the Russia - Ukraine conflict and ongoing tensions in the Middle East have heightened demand for defense-related PCBs. Governments worldwide are increasing defense budgets, driving the need for high-reliability PCBs used in advanced military equipment, aerospace systems, and secure communication infrastructure.

Eltek is strategically positioned to leverage these industry trends by enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its supply chain resilience. With its continued investments in cutting-edge technology and production efficiency, Eltek remains committed to meeting the growing needs of its defense, medical, and industrial customers while capitalizing on market opportunities arising from global economic shifts.

Management Statement:

Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek, stated, "We continue to witness sustained demand, reflected by the tenders issued in recent months for significant quantities of PCBs. We expect these tenders to have a positive long-term impact on the company. Our strategic investments in advanced manufacturing capabilities are aimed at driving operational efficiency and innovation, increasing our capacity and strengthening our ability to serve our customers. While these investments, along with ongoing facility expansion, may introduce some short-term fluctuations in profitability, we remain confident in their long-term value. We anticipate that the benefits of these initiatives will become increasingly evident in the coming quarters."

2024 Full Year GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for 2024 were $46.5 million compared to $46.7 million in 2023.

Gross profit for 2024 was $10.3 million (22% of revenues) compared to $13.1 million (28% of revenues) in 2023.

Operating profit for 2024 was $4.4 million compared to operating profit of $7.3 million in 2023.

Financial income for 2024 was $0.7 million compared to financial income of $0.4 million in 2023.

Net profit for 2024 was $4.2 million or $0.63 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $6.4 million or $1.07 per fully diluted share in 2023.

2024 Full Year Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for 2024 was a $5.9 million (13% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $8.6 million (18% of revenues) in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $10.8 million compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million (18% of revenues) compared to $3.5 million (28% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million compared to operating profit of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Financial expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.3 million, the same as in the fourth quarter of 2023. The financial expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024, derive primarily from the erosion of the US Dollar against the NIS during the quarter.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0 million compared to net profit of $1.3 million or $0.22 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million (7% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $2.4 million (19% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

About Eltek

Eltek - "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of Israel's continuing war against Hamas and Hezbollah, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands US$, except per share data)

























































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023































Revenues

10,758

12,321

46,527

46,695 Costs of revenues

(8,824)

(8,865)

(36,188)

(33,593)

















Gross profit

1,934

3,456

10,339

13,102

















Research and development expenses, net

(108)

(49)

(187)

(85) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,468)

(1,405)

(5,760)

(5,722)

















Operating profit

358

2,002

4,392

7,295

















Financial income (expenses), net

(271)

(334)

705

422

















Income before income taxes

87

1,668

5,097

7,717

















Income tax expenses

64

337

873

1,364

















Net income

23

1,331

4,224

6,353



































Earnings per share:















Basic net income per ordinary share

-

0.22

0.64

1.08

















Diluted net income per ordinary share

-

0.22

0.63

1.07

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















basic net income per ordinary share (in thousands)

6,713

5,977

6,626

5,902

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















diluted net income per ordinary share (in thousands)

6,782

6,074

6,701

5,956



















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)























December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023





Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

7,575

9,278 Short-term bank deposits

9,663

2,862 Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses)

11,786

10,898 Inventories

9,488

6,135 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

602

934









Total current assets

39,114

30,107









Long term assets:







Severance pay fund

56

57 Deferred tax assets, net

496

1,098 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,911

6,555 Total long term assets

6,463

7,710









Property and equipment, net

14,578

9,354









Total Assets

60,155

47,171









Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

















Current liabilities:







Trade payables

7,367

7,503 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,136

5,689 Short-term operating lease liabilities

827

789









Total current liabilities

13,330

13,981









Long-term liabilities:







Accrued severance pay

443

447 Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,190

5,871









Total long-term liabilities

5,633

6,318









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued

and outstanding 6,714,040 at December 31, 2024 and 6,020,693 at

December 31, 2023

6,011

5,443 Additional paid-in capital

32,627

23,587 Foreign currency translation adjustments

664

783 Capital reserves

2,507

1,900 Accumulated deficit

(617)

(4,841) Total shareholders' equity

41,192

26,872 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

60,155

47,171





















Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023





































GAAP Net Income

23

1,331

4,224

6,353

Add back items:





































Financial expenses (income), net

271

334

(705)

(422)

Income tax expenses

64

337

873

1,364

Depreciation and amortization

405

388

1,546

1,317

Non-GAAP EBITDA

763

2,390

5,938

8,612

































































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,







2024

2023

2024

2023

























Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net Income

23

1,331

4,224

6,353



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows



















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation

405

388

1,546

1,317



Accrued interest, net

(392)

-

(463)

-



Share-based compensation

161

147

607

363



Decrease in deferred tax assets

217

304

621

1,302







391

839

2,311

2,982

























Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets, net

(2)

(1)

2

(23)



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

1,230

(211)

(988)

(1,010)



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(260)

55

341

(169)



Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,711)

(283)

(3,532)

(1,139)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables

378

958

929

989



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

966

(507)

1,255

707



Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

(4)

139

(2)

172







(403)

150

(1,995)

(473)

























Net cash provided by operating activities

11

2,320

4,540

8,862















































Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of fixed assets

(1,592)

(1,246)

(9,506)

(2,432)



Insurance Proceeds

-

-

-

2,000



proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits, net

303

(2,719)

(6,365)

(2,719)



Restricted deposits

-

-

-

192



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,289)

(3,965)

(15,871)

(2,959)















































Cash flows from financing activities:



















Exercise of options

18

535

296

863



Dividend distribution

-

(1,321)

-

(1,321)



Issuance of shares, net

-

-

9,312







Repayment of long-term loans from bank

-

-

-

(3,348)



Net cash used in financing activities

18

(786)

9,608

(3,806)

























Effect of translation adjustments

287

404

20

(185)

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(973)

(2,027)

(1,703)

1,912

























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

8,548

11,305

9,278

7,366

























Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

7,575

9,278

7,575

9,278





