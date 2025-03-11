DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Delivers Largest Sales Quarter in Company History

- Delivers 6.4% Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Growth -
- Expects Continued Growth in Comparable Sales in 2025 -
- Delivered 5.2% full year 2024 comparable sales growth, driven by growth in average ticket and transactions
- Delivered full year 2024 earnings per diluted share of $14.05, up 15% versus $12.18 in 2023 and up 9% versus non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $12.91 in 2023; 2023 results included approximately $0.19 for the 53rd week
- Opened seven House of Sport locations and 15 DICK'S Field House locations during 2024; Plans to open approximately 16 additional House of Sport locations and approximately 18 additional DICK'S Field House locations in 2025
- Provides 2025 outlook and expects full year comparable sales growth to be in the range of 1.0% to 3.0% and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $13.80 to 14.40
- Board of Directors authorizes a 10% increase in quarterly dividend and new five-year share repurchase program of up to $3 billion
"The convergence of sport and culture in our country has never been stronger, and with a series of major sporting events set to take place in the U.S., this momentum is only expected to grow through 2030 and beyond. As a company rooted in sport, DICK'S is uniquely positioned to seize this opportunity, and we are making strategic investments in real estate, in-store enhancements, and digital experiences to further expand our market share."
Ed Stack, Executive Chairman
"Our fourth quarter was an exceptionally strong finish to another great year. With a 6.4% Q4 comp we delivered the largest sales quarter in Company history. For the full year, our comps increased 5.2%, we drove meaningful EBT margin expansion, and we gained significant market share. I'd like to thank all our teammates for their hard work and unwavering dedication to our business - at DICK'S, it's our people who make us great, and this strong performance is a direct result of their efforts."
"For 2025, our outlook reflects strong confidence in our strategies and operational strength while acknowledging the dynamic macroeconomic environment. With this in mind, we expect to drive continued comp growth, strategic expansion of our square footage, and improved gross margin. Leaning into our strategic pillars, we are investing in three exciting growth areas, each with significant potential: repositioning our real estate and store portfolio, driving continued strong growth in footwear, and accelerating our eCommerce business. With a clear strategy, a disciplined approach, and a commitment to innovation, we are well-positioned to drive sustained sales and profitability growth over the long-term and seize the significant market share opportunity ahead of us."
Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer
PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended February 1, 2025.
Fourth Quarter Operating Results
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
13 Weeks
Ended
February 1,
2025
14 Weeks
Ended
February 3,
2024 (1)
Change (9)
Net sales (2)
$
3,894
$
3,876
$
17
0.5 %
Comparable sales (13-week basis) (2) (3)
6.4 %
2.9 %
Income before income taxes (% of net sales) (4)
10.2 %
10.2 %
- bps
Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (4) (5)
10.2 %
11.0 %
(83) bps
Net income
$
300
$
296
$
4
1 %
Non-GAAP net income (5)
$
300
$
320
$
(20)
(6) %
Earnings per diluted share (2)
$
3.62
$
3.57
$
0.05
1 %
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2) (5)
$
3.62
$
3.85
$
(0.23)
(6) %
Year-to-Date Operating Results
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
52 Weeks
Ended
February 1,
2025
53 Weeks
Ended
February 3,
2024 (1)
Change (9)
Net sales (2)
$
13,443
$
12,984
$
458
3.5 %
Comparable sales (52-week basis) (2) (3)
5.2 %
2.6 %
Income before income taxes (% of net sales) (4)
11.3 %
10.2 %
115 bps
Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (4) (5)
11.3 %
10.8 %
49 bps
Effective tax rate
23.3 %
20.6 %
268 bps
Net income
$
1,165
$
1,047
$
119
11 %
Non-GAAP net income (5)
$
1,165
$
1,109
$
56
5 %
Earnings per diluted share (2)
$
14.05
$
12.18
$
1.87
15 %
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2) (5)
$
14.05
$
12.91
$
1.14
9 %
Balance Sheet
(in millions)
As of
February 1, 2025
As of
February 3, 2024
$
Change (9)
%
Change (9)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,690
$
1,801
$
(111)
(6) %
Inventories, net
$
3,350
$
2,849
$
501
18 %
Total debt (6)
$
1,484
$
1,483
$
1
- %
Capital Allocation
(in millions)
52 Weeks Ended
February 1, 2025
53 Weeks Ended
February 3, 2024
$
Change (9)
%
Change (9)
Share repurchases (7)
$
268
$
649
$
(381)
(59) %
Dividends paid (8)
$
362
$
351
$
11
3 %
Gross capital expenditures
$
803
$
587
$
215
37 %
Net capital expenditures (5)
$
726
$
520
$
206
40 %
Notes
(1)
Fiscal 2023 included net sales of $170.2 million and approximately $0.19 earnings per diluted share from the extra week of operations in our fiscal year.
(2)
Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, there is a one-week shift in the fiscal 2024 calendar compared to the prior year, which unfavorably impacted net sales comparisons for the fourth quarter by approximately $30 million, or approximately $0.10 per diluted share. The impact of the calendar shift was neutral on a full year basis. Comparable sales for fiscal 2024 are calculated by shifting the prior year period by one week to compare similar calendar weeks.
(3)
Beginning in fiscal 2024, we revised our method for calculating comparable sales to include GameChanger revenue. Prior year information has been revised to reflect this change for comparability purposes. See additional details as furnished in Exhibit 99.2 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024.
(4)
Also referred to by management as earnings before income taxes ("EBT").
(5)
In the fiscal 2024 period, there were no non-GAAP adjustments to reported EBT margin, net income or earnings per diluted share. The fiscal 2023 period reflects non-GAAP adjustments for charges from the Company's business optimization, which was completed in 2023 to better align its talent, organization design and spending in support of its most critical strategies. For additional information, see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations included in tables later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."
(6)
The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility in 2024 and 2023.
(7)
During fiscal 2024 the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $212.18 per share, for a total cost of $268.0 million under its share repurchase program, of which $5.0 million was paid subsequent to the fiscal year. The Company has $511.5 million remaining under its authorization as of February 1, 2025.
(8)
The Company declared and paid quarterly dividends of $1.10 per share in fiscal 2024 and $1.00 per share in fiscal 2023.
(9)
Column may not recalculate due to rounding.
Quarterly Dividend
On March 10, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.2125 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on April 11, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025. This dividend represents an increase of 10% over the Company's previous quarterly per share amount and is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $4.85 per share.
Share Repurchase Program
On March 10, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new five-year share repurchase program of up to $3 billion of the Company's common stock. The Company plans to continue to purchase under the previously announced five-year $2 billion share repurchase program, authorized on December 16, 2021, until it is exhausted or expired.
Full Year 2025 Outlook
The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2025 is presented below:
Metric
2025 Outlook
Earnings per diluted share
? $13.80 to 14.40
? Based on approximately 82 million diluted shares outstanding
? Based on an effective tax rate of approximately 24%
Net sales
? $13.6 billion to 13.9 billion
Comparable sales
? Positive 1.0% to positive 3.0%
Capital expenditures
? Approximately $1.2 billion on a gross basis
? Approximately $1.0 billion on a net basis
Store Count and Square Footage
The following table summarizes store activity for fiscal 2024:
Beginning
Stores
New
Stores
Closed
Stores
Relocated /
Converted (4)
Ending
Stores
(in millions)
Square Footage (5) (6)
Beginning
Ending
DICK'S Sporting Goods (1)
DICK'S
701
-
(6)
(17)
678
37.5
36.4
DICK'S Field House
11
4
-
11
26
0.6
1.5
DICK'S House of Sport
12
1
-
6
19
1.2
2.2
Total DICK'S Sporting Goods
724
5
(6)
-
723
39.3
40.1
Other Specialty Concepts (1)
Golf Galaxy (2)
104
5
-
-
109
2.3
2.4
Going Going Gone!
17
4
-
-
21
0.8
1.0
Other
10
1
(8)
-
3
0.4
0.1
Total Other Specialty Concepts
131
10
(8)
-
133
3.4
3.5
Total (3)
855
15
(14)
-
856
42.7
43.6
(1)
In some markets, we operate DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to our specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for our athletes. We refer to this format as a "combo store" and include combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of February 1, 2025, the Company operated 14 combo stores.
(2)
As of February 1, 2025, includes 24 Golf Galaxy Performance Centers, with five new openings during fiscal 2024 that were converted from prior Golf Galaxy store locations.
(3)
Excludes Warehouse Sale store locations that are temporary in nature, of which the Company operated 29 and 36 as of February 1, 2025 and February 3, 2024, respectively. Beginning in fiscal 2025, these stores will be included in store count and related square footage. See additional details in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed herewith.
(4)
Reflects stores converted between concept or prototype through store relocations (12) or remodels (10) as part of the Company's strategy to reposition its store portfolio.
(5)
Includes square footage as of February 1, 2025 related to five Public Lands store closures as we plan to convert three into DICK'S House of Sport and two into DICK'S Field House stores during fiscal 2025.
(6)
Columns may not recalculate due to rounding.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP EBIT margin, non-GAAP EBT margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, net capital expenditures, fiscal 2023 net sales adjusted for the 53rd week and free cash flow, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Furthermore, management believes that adjustments related to its deferred compensation plans enables investors to better understand its selling, general and administrative expense trends excluding non-cash changes in our deferred compensation plan investment fair values from market fluctuations that are offset within other income. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
13 Weeks Ended
14 Weeks Ended
February 1,
2025
% of
Sales
February 3,
2024
% of
Sales
Net sales
$ 3,893,649
100.00 %
$ 3,876,171
100.00 %
Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and
distribution costs
2,532,391
65.04
2,541,992
65.58
GROSS PROFIT
1,361,258
34.96
1,334,179
34.42
Selling, general and administrative expenses
963,580
24.75
956,710
24.68
Pre-opening expenses
10,686
0.27
5,431
0.14
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
386,992
9.94
372,038
9.60
Interest expense
12,683
0.33
14,215
0.37
Other (income) expense
(22,963)
(0.59)
(37,520)
(0.97)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
397,272
10.20
395,343
10.20
Provision for income taxes
97,303
2.50
98,910
2.55
NET INCOME
$ 299,969
7.70 %
$ 296,433
7.65 %
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$ 3.73
$ 3.69
Diluted
$ 3.62
$ 3.57
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING:
Basic
80,453
80,370
Diluted
82,779
83,111
Beginning in 2024, the Company included grand opening advertising costs within pre-opening expenses, which were historically
included within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to our current
year presentation.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
52 Weeks Ended
53 Weeks Ended
February 1,
2025
% of
Sales
February 3,
2024
% of
Sales
Net sales
$ 13,442,849
100.00 %
$ 12,984,399
100.00 %
Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and
distribution costs
8,617,153
64.10
8,450,664
65.08
GROSS PROFIT
4,825,696
35.90
4,533,735
34.92
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,294,272
24.51
3,183,530
24.52
Pre-opening expenses
57,492
0.43
67,840
0.52
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
1,473,932
10.96
1,282,365
9.88
Interest expense
52,987
0.39
58,023
0.45
Other (income) expense
(98,088)
(0.73)
(93,809)
(0.72)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,519,033
11.30
1,318,151
10.15
Provision for income taxes
353,725
2.63
271,632
2.09
NET INCOME
$ 1,165,308
8.67 %
$ 1,046,519
8.06 %
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$ 14.48
$ 12.72
Diluted
$ 14.05
$ 12.18
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING:
Basic
80,468
82,302
Diluted
82,929
85,925
Beginning in 2024, the Company included grand opening advertising costs within pre-opening expenses, which were historically
included within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to our current
year presentation.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands)
February 1,
2025
February 3,
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,689,940
$ 1,801,220
Accounts receivable, net
214,250
114,877
Income taxes receivable
4,920
4,108
Inventories, net
3,349,830
2,848,797
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
158,767
121,047
Total current assets
5,417,707
4,890,049
Property and equipment, net
2,069,914
1,638,161
Operating lease assets
2,367,317
2,257,482
Intangible assets, net
58,598
56,663
Goodwill
245,857
245,857
Deferred income taxes
52,684
37,846
Other assets
246,617
185,694
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 10,458,694
$ 9,311,752
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$ 1,497,743
$ 1,288,728
Accrued expenses
653,324
551,369
Operating lease liabilities
503,236
492,856
Income taxes payable
30,718
54,508
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
395,041
364,933
Total current liabilities
3,080,062
2,752,394
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Revolving credit borrowings
-
-
Senior notes
1,484,217
1,483,260
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,500,307
2,287,714
Other long-term liabilities
195,844
171,103
Total long-term liabilities
4,180,368
3,942,077
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
567
568
Class B common stock
236
236
Additional paid-in capital
1,495,329
1,448,855
Retained earnings
6,392,513
5,588,914
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(755)
(329)
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,689,626)
(4,420,963)
Total stockholders' equity
3,198,264
2,617,281
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 10,458,694
$ 9,311,752
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1,
2025
February 3,
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$ 1,165,308
$ 1,046,519
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
400,409
393,933
Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount
2,333
2,364
Deferred income taxes
(14,838)
3,343
Stock-based compensation
71,001
57,285
Other, net
(6,565)
9,332
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(11,865)
(4,236)
Inventories
(501,033)
18,823
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(57,159)
(18,220)
Accounts payable
185,883
20,365
Accrued expenses
58,941
(2,462)
Income taxes payable / receivable
(26,155)
29,167
Construction allowances provided by landlords
76,287
67,061
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
41,536
25,190
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(72,248)
(121,129)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,311,835
1,527,335
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(802,565)
(587,426)
Proceeds from sale of other assets
11,872
27,500
Other investing activities
(5,865)
(54,750)
Net cash used in investing activities
(796,558)
(614,676)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal paid in connection with exchange of convertible senior notes
-
(137)
Payments on finance lease obligations
-
(823)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
18,000
15,205
Minimum tax withholding requirements
(42,515)
(98,917)
Cash paid for treasury stock
(263,021)
(648,554)
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
(361,727)
(351,201)
Increase in bank overdraft
23,132
48,679
Net cash used in financing activities
(626,131)
(1,035,748)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(426)
(77)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(111,280)
(123,166)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
1,801,220
1,924,386
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$ 1,689,940
$ 1,801,220
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
13 Weeks Ended February 1, 2025
Selling, general
and
Administrative
expenses
Other
(income)
expense
Income
before
income taxes
Net income
Earnings per
diluted share
GAAP Basis
$ 963,580
$ (22,963)
$ 397,272
$ 299,969
$ 3.62
% of Net Sales
24.75 %
(0.59) %
10.20 %
7.70 %
Deferred compensation plan
adjustments (1)
(6,015)
6,015
-
-
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 957,565
$ (16,948)
$ 397,272
$ 299,969
$ 3.62
% of Net Sales
24.59 %
(0.44) %
10.20 %
7.70 %
(1) Includes non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.
52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2025
Selling, general
and
administrative
expenses
Income from
operations (2)
Other
(income)
expense
Income
before
income
taxes
Net income
Earnings
per diluted
share
GAAP Basis
$ 3,294,272
$ 1,473,932
$ (98,088)
$ 1,519,033
$ 1,165,308
$ 14.05
% of Net Sales
24.51 %
10.96 %
(0.73) %
11.30 %
8.67 %
Deferred compensation plan
adjustments (1)
(23,637)
23,637
23,637
-
-
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 3,270,635
$ 1,497,569
$ (74,451)
$ 1,519,033
$ 1,165,308
$ 14.05
% of Net Sales
24.33 %
11.14 %
(0.55) %
11.30 %
8.67 %
(1) Includes non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.
(2) Also referred to by management as earnings before interest, other income or expense and income taxes ("EBIT").
14 Weeks Ended February 3, 2024
Gross
profit
Selling, general
and
administrative
expenses
Other
(income)
expense
Income
before
income
taxes
Net
income (3)
Earnings
per diluted
share
GAAP Basis
$ 1,334,179
$ 956,710
$ (37,520)
$ 395,343
$ 296,433
$ 3.57
% of Net Sales
34.42 %
24.68 %
(0.97) %
10.20 %
7.65 %
Business optimization
charges (1)
5,661
(26,654)
-
32,315
23,913
Deferred compensation
plan adjustments (2)
-
(16,097)
16,097
-
-
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 1,339,840
$ 913,959
$ (21,423)
$ 427,658
$ 320,346
$ 3.85
% of Net Sales
34.57 %
23.58 %
(0.55) %
11.03 %
8.26 %
(1) Included $23.2 million of non-cash impairments of store assets, a $5.7 million write-down of inventory and $3.4 million of severance-
related costs.
(2) Included non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.
(3) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximated the Company's blended tax
rate.
53 Weeks Ended February 3, 2024
Gross
profit
Selling, general
and
administrative
expenses
Other
(income)
expense
Income
before
income
taxes
Net
income (3)
Earnings
per diluted
share
GAAP Basis
$ 4,533,735
$ 3,183,530
$ (93,809)
$ 1,318,151
$ 1,046,519
$ 12.18
% of Net Sales
34.92 %
24.52 %
(0.72) %
10.15 %
8.06 %
Business optimization
charges (1)
11,984
(72,829)
-
84,813
62,762
Deferred compensation
plan adjustments (2)
-
(13,960)
13,960
-
-
Non-GAAP Basis
$ 4,545,719
$ 3,096,741
$ (79,849)
$ 1,402,964
$ 1,109,281
$ 12.91
% of Net Sales
35.01 %
23.85 %
(0.61) %
10.80 %
8.54 %
(1) Included $46.1 million of non-cash impairments of store and intangible assets, $26.7 million of severance-related costs and a $12.0
million write-down of inventory.
(2) Included non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.
(3) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26% which approximated the Company's blended tax
rate.
Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures
(in thousands)
The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of
construction allowances.
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1,
2025
February 3,
2024
Gross capital expenditures
$ (802,565)
$ (587,426)
Construction allowances provided by landlords
76,287
67,061
Net capital expenditures
$ (726,278)
$ (520,365)
Fiscal 2023 Net Sales Adjusted for the 53rd Week
(in thousands)
Net sales adjusted for the extra week during the 14 and 53 weeks ended February 3, 2024 is presented below to illustrate
the impact of the extra week on reported net sales in comparison to reported results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended February
1, 2025.
Period Ended February 3, 2024
14 Weeks
53 Weeks
Net sales
$ 3,876,171
$ 12,984,399
Less: 53rd week net sales
(170,223)
(170,223)
Adjusted net sales
$ 3,705,948
$ 12,814,176
SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.