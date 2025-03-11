Vector Media Appoints Bennett Fogel as President of Sales & Marketing

Vector Media, a leader in the out-of-home (OOH) media and experiential marketing space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bennett Fogel as President of Sales & Marketing, effective immediately. Fogel brings over two decades of experience in media and advertising, having held senior leadership positions at companies such as Disney, Univision Communications Inc., National CineMedia (NCM), Octopus Interactive, and T-Mobile Advertising Sales.

Bennett Fogel, President of Sales and Marketing



Fogel brings deep expertise in driving organic, sales-led growth. At Univision, Fogel played a pivotal role in repositioning the company as a leading network, securing partnerships with Fortune 500 brands and driving revenue growth from $250 million to over $1 billion. As CRO at NCM, he implemented strategies that repositioned the cinema advertising network and led to record revenues exceeding $450 million. Bennett was most recently the Chief Commercial Officer at Octopus Interactive where he led the firm's commercial strategy and helped to facilitate a successful exit to T-Mobile. At T-Mobile, he then led Strategic Sales for their suite of digital, out-of-home, and promotional add products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bennett to the Vector Media family," said Chad Silver, CEO of Vector Media. "His extensive experience and proven track record in driving revenue growth and strategic development make him the ideal leader to spearhead our sales and marketing efforts. We are confident that Bennett's vision and expertise will propel Vector to new heights."

Fogel expressed his enthusiasm about joining Vector Media, stating, "I am extremely excited to join a company with such a strong foundation and innovative spirit. Vector offers a unique platform that is well positioned to add high impact media and experiential marketing for brands looking to stand out in this complex and fragmented marketplace. I look forward to working with the talented team at Vector to push the boundaries of what's possible in OOH media and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

This appointment aligns with Vector Media's commitment to innovation and excellence in the media industry. With a presence in over 55 U.S. markets and more than 30,000 advertising faces, Vector continues to connect brands to consumers through its versatile outdoor media platform.

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media is one of the nation's largest private outdoor media companies, specializing in large and small format public and private media opportunities, as well as the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory spans over 55 U.S. markets, including each of the top 10 U.S. DMAs and 28 of the top 50 U.S. DMAs, and includes over 30,000 advertising faces, comprised of municipal transit, transit shelters, billboards, wallscapes, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's out-of-home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

