Piaggio Fast Forward Unveils Two New Technologies for kilo to Enhance Worker Productivity

Also Announces Smart Behaviors Database - the Largest Known Motion Capture Dataset of People Interacting with Other People and Things in the Built Environment

Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) , a leader in robotics technology, is set to debut two innovative features that aim to significantly augment workforce productivity and ease workload. At ProMat 2025, the company will showcase its new Forward Following technology and Trips functionality on kilo , both designed to enhance collaboration between humans and robots.

kilo is a Collaborative Mobile Robot (CMR) designed to work alongside humans, eliminating the risk of repetitive motion injuries. The four-wheeled robotic flatbed has a payload of up to 300 lbs. and a maximum speed of 3 mph, designed to enhance material movement in industries such as manufacturing, facilities management, warehousing, and logistics. Operating directly out of the box, kilo requires no costly infrastructure or advanced training. It can be outfitted with industry-specific carts or shelving, ensuring the right platform for any job.

PFF Forward Following revolutionizes the way robots interact with workers. This groundbreaking technology enables kilo robots to seamlessly follow in front of their leader as easily as they follow behind. Users simply pair with kilo and walk towards or away from the robot to inform the direction of its movement. This intuitive interaction is familiar to anyone who has pushed or pulled carts, relieving the physical stresses of twisting, turning, and manually maneuvering a heavy payload.

This user-centric design was created to offer comfort, security, and ease of use, while also addressing feedback that users preferred to have eyes on their robots and the contents they transport. The ability to move the robot forward or backward without physically touching it provides greater flexibility in the workplace and allows for more efficient handling in complex environments.

The Trips feature allows users to record specific travel paths with their kilo robot and store them in a library for future use. With no limit on the number of trips that can be saved, users can easily send robots on these pre-programmed routes autonomously. Recording trips is simple - users need only walk the path with their kilo while recording through the PFF pro app. This new functionality is accessible through the PFF Pro Tools, a cloud-based fleet management software designed to optimize the human-robot collaboration.

"Our robotics technology is augmenting workforces around the world," said Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward. "kilo is the newest model offering customizable options with the ability to utilize our latest software tools and data to manage the human-robot relationship. From manufacturing to any industry that relies on the repetitive movement of goods, PFF's autonomous technology allows our robots to safely move with and around workers in complex environments, streamlining workflows and increasing productivity."

PFF Smart Behaviors Library: The Backbone of Safe Robotics

PFF's vast Smart Behaviors Database stands as the largest known motion capture dataset of people moving with other people and things in the built environment, with over 10,000 sequences and 22.6 million frames of 3D motion data. This extensive database, built on human interaction rather than isolated individual motions, enables PFF to ensure that robots operate safely in shared spaces with humans. PFF's use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applied to this database ensures predictable, tested, and certified robotic behaviors, making it possible to deploy robots safely in dynamic, real-world environments.

"At PFF, we use Machine Learning and AI to help us sift through millions of frames of actual human interaction in order to call out the features that are most important for both understanding the behavior of others and exhibiting behavior that is expected. Better social understanding and more predictable behavior leads to safer interactions between robots and humans at a more personal level," said Tyson Phillips, Senior Manager, Smart Behaviors at Piaggio Fast Forward.

ProMat 2025

Piaggio Fast Forward will be showcasing kilo and these new capabilities at ProMat from March 17-20, 2025. Attendees can visit booth S1063 to see demos of the new features or email business@piaggiofastforward.com to schedule a meeting with the team.

About Piaggio Fast Forward

Founded in 2015 by the Piaggio Group-the Italian manufacturer behind the legendary Vespa scooter-Boston-based Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) creates efficient technology solutions for human-built environments. PFF's cargo-carrying following robots, gitamini® and gitaplus®, were originally designed for everyday consumer use. The first-of-its-kind following technology has since been adapted for mobile solutions in industries such as manufacturing, facilities management, construction, and airports. PFF's mission is to solve the challenges of robotic interaction with people in dynamically changing environments. PFF pushes the boundaries of what is possible in personal mobility and autonomous technology by fostering user-driven innovation. Learn more at www.piaggiofastforward.com .

