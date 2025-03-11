Attorney Share and Law Leaders Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Legal Referrals and Networking

New Partnership Provides Top Attorneys Within Law Leaders Exclusive Benefits, Streamlined Referrals and Advanced Tools to Help Grow Their Practices - at No Cost

Attorney Share, a cutting-edge legal referral platform leveraging data, AI, and seamless integrations with case management systems, has partnered with Law Leaders, an exclusive peer-based legal community of the nation's most extraordinary attorneys. This collaboration aims to streamline referrals, enhance visibility, and create new opportunities for elite legal professionals - all while ensuring attorneys keep 100% of their referral fees.

Attorney Share & Law Leaders



As part of this partnership, Attorney Share has introduced its new affiliations functionality tailored specifically for Law Leaders members.

These exclusive features include:

Exclusive Badging - A distinctive, verified badge on Law Leaders members' Attorney Share profiles, prominently displayed on profile pages and photo icons. This custom badging enhances visibility across the platform while reinforcing credibility and trust within the legal community, helping members stand out to potential referral partners and clients.

Custom Filtering - Organization-specific filtering within both the public marketplace and member directory allows Law Leaders members to seamlessly connect with fellow attorneys, access exclusive referral opportunities, and streamline collaborations. Members can quickly locate high-value cases posted by trusted colleagues, building meaningful professional relationships within their network.

Enhanced Functionality - Through seamless integrations with case management software and proprietary tools, Law Leaders members can efficiently send, receive, and manage referrals with just a few clicks. The platform's advanced features, including real-time status updates and the innovative Waterfall Referrals system, empower attorneys to maximize referral potential while minimizing administrative burdens.

Discounted Match Fees - Law Leaders members enjoy preferred pricing on public marketplace match fees, offering exceptional value and expanding opportunities to connect with high-quality referrals. This partnership is designed to promote greater access and participation, helping attorneys maximize referral opportunities and maintain a competitive edge in the legal marketplace.

"At Attorney Share, we believe in making the referral process as seamless and efficient as possible. By partnering with Law Leaders, we're ensuring that the country's top attorneys can connect with the right cases while maintaining complete control over their referrals," said Matt Thelen, CEO of Attorney Share.

Law Leaders' mission is to help identify, promote, and connect the top attorneys in the U.S. This partnership strengthens that mission by equipping members with cutting-edge tools to enhance their practice and reputation within both the legal community and among consumers seeking top-tier legal representation.

"With this affiliation, we're empowering and better connecting Law Leaders members with superior technology and a streamlined referral experience," said Dustin Ruge, CEO of Law Leaders. "This partnership ensures that top attorneys have the right tools to efficiently connect with cases that match their expertise."

Joining Attorney Share is 100% free, referring attorneys have complete control of who receives their cases and members never pay a percentage of their referral fees - ensuring maximum control and value for attorneys. Law Leaders members can sign up today and start accessing exclusive benefits immediately.

For more information about Law Leaders, visit LawLeaders.com or follow us on Instagram @lawleaders1.

For more information about Attorney Share, visit AttorneyShare.com or follow us on Instagram @attorney_share.

SOURCE: Attorney Share

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire