Discovery Education Offers Free Guide to Improving Career Readiness

Discovery Education, the creator of essential K-12 solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced the availability of its latest free guide for educators. Entitled Expanding Opportunities: How District Leaders Can Champion Career Readiness, this new guide provides school leaders with a comprehensive roadmap to improving students' career readiness, as well as actionable strategies, exemplars, and solutions for overcoming common obstacles to workforce preparedness.

Traditional academic paths alone are not sufficient to prepare students for the complexities of today's labor market. In the current era of rapid technological change and evolving workforce demands, educational systems must adapt to better prepare students for varied and demanding career opportunities. To support school systems as they make the needed transitions, Discovery Education's latest guide offers school leaders:

New insights into the importance of career readiness

Emerging strategies for scaling Career and Technical Education initiatives

Tips for building capacity for high-quality Career and Technical Education through teacher professional development

New approaches to connecting classrooms to the workplace

Funding sources for Career and Technical Education initiatives and Work-Based Learning experiences

Educators are encouraged to download their free copy of Expanding Opportunities: How District Leaders Can Champion Career Readiness today.

"School leaders play a crucial role in developing students' career readiness by building strategic partnerships, securing funding, and ensuring program sustainability," said Brian Shaw, Discovery Education's Chief Executive Officer. "Expanding Opportunities: How District Leaders Can Champion Career Readiness empowers district administrators to play a significant role in supporting this important work. I hope educators nationwide will use the strategies contained in this guide to create learning environments that support the development of the skills today's students need for future success."

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET, Discovery Education will host a special virtual event during which it will unveil new enhancements to its suite of digital services supporting the development of the critical skills and knowledge all students need for success. To learn more about this online experience, and to register to attend, visit the event registration page.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, K-12, digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

