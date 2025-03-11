Harvia Oyj: The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc have decided on a new performance period for the Long-term Performance Share Plan for the key employees

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, New performance period for the Long-term Performance Share Plan, 11 March 2025 at 2:00 p.m EET





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc have decided on a new performance period for the Long-term Performance Share Plan for the key employees

The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided on March 10th, 2025 to continue the Long-term Performance Share Plan for the management team and other key employees for the performance period 2025-2027.

The plan will form a part of Harvia Plc's remuneration program for its key employees, and the aim of the Plan is to support the implementation of the company's strategy, to align the objectives of key employees with the shareholders to increase the value of the company, to improve the performance of the company, and to retain key employees.

In the performance period 2025-2027, the plan has 34 participants at most and the targets for the performance period relate to company's total shareholder return, revenue growth, EBIT margin and CO2 emissions. The number of shares to be paid based on the performance period 2025-2027 is maximum of 79 100 Harvia Plc's shares. This number of shares represents the gross earning, from which the withholding of tax and possible other applicable contributions are deducted and the remaining net amount is paid in shares. However, the company has the right to pay the reward fully in cash under certain circumstances. Potential rewards from the performance period 2025-2027 will be paid out during spring 2028.

Harvia Plc

Board of Directors

