Allegro DVT, the worldwide leader in video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Vicuesoft, the leading provider of video quality and bitstream analysis solutions.

Vicuesoft, a Cyprus based company, is at the leading edge of video codec technologies. It develops and commercializes a series of video codec analysis and compliance solutions that includes the renowned VQ Analyzer bitstream analysis software used by video experts worldwide. VQ Analyzer carries out deep inspection of video bitstreams by providing valuable insights into the encoding process to help with video quality tuning as well as into the essential steps of the decoding process. Vicuesoft's portfolio also includes VQ DVK and VQ Probe, respectively video decoder compliance solution and video codec quality measurement tool.

The combination of Allegro DVT and Vicuesoft video codec compliance teams and product portfolios creates an undisputed leader with the most comprehensive video compliance product portfolio of the industry.

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT commented: "We welcome the Vicuesoft team to Allegro DVT. This acquisition is a natural addition to our video compliance streams and digital TV testing solutions. It will allow us to extend our compliance product portfolio and include world's leading video quality and bitstream analysis tools. We can already see the first synergies materializing with a combined and expanded team of video experts that is now working on decoder compliance solutions for next generation video codecs from AOM and MPEG."

Alexey Fadeev, CEO of Vicuesoft added: "Over the past years, the Vicuesoft team has developed deep expertise in video codec technologies, enabling us to create comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions for video codec compliance and analysis. Our work has granted us access to key players in the video industry. Joining forces with the Allegro DVT team will strengthen our current offerings and allow us to explore new market opportunities."

About Vicuesoft

Vicuesoft, headquartered in Paphos/Cyprus with offices in Yerevan/Armenia, is a leading provider of advanced video quality analysis solutions, specializing in bitstream analysis. The company focuses on cutting-edge video compression standards, including H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, VP9, AV1, VVC, AVS3, VC-3, AVM, JPEG XS, APV, delivering high-performance tools for codec development and quality assessment.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble/France with offices in Tampere/Finland, Belfast/Northern Ireland, Sand Diego/USA, Beijing/China, is a leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance video and system streams a semiconductor video codec IPs. Allegro DVT, operates as an independent, impartial, and objective testing house providing professional digital TV, receiver and video decoder compliance test services to major TV OEMs, CE vendors and digital TV broadcasters and operators worldwide.

