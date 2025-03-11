BELAY Acquires Accountfully to Expand Accounting Services

BELAY, the leader in flexible staffing solutions, has acquired Accountfully, an elite accounting firm specializing in outsourced accounting, bookkeeping, and tax services, as well as extensive experience with inventory-based businesses across all industries.

Founded in 2012 in Charleston, South Carolina, Accountfully has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive accounting solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

"At BELAY, we're driven by our commitment to exceptional service," said Tricia Sciortino, CEO of BELAY. "Partnering with Accountfully lets us expand our accounting solutions while staying true to what matters-excellence and culture."

The acquisition enhances BELAY's outsourced accounting solutions by adding income tax services, inventory systems implementation, and deductions management - giving clients a broader range of financial support. Accountfully's success with inventory-based businesses, particularly in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector, also brings valuable strategic expertise to BELAY's clients.

"We want to be the brand synonymous with high-quality financial and accounting services,' Sciortino said. "With Accountfully, we make that vision a reality."

Enhancing BELAY's Service Portfolio

BELAY has always empowered leaders with financial clarity through expert outsourced accounting and bookkeeping. Now, this acquisition expands its ability to meet even more complex financial needs.

"Managing finances can be overwhelming for business owners," said Krisha Buehler, COO of BELAY.

"This acquisition removes that burden, giving them peace of mind and the tools to make informed financial decisions."

BELAY clients now have access to Accountfully's expanded suite of services, including:

Outsourced Accounting & Bookkeeping: Providing small businesses a fractional accounting department.

Income Tax Services: Offering business and individual tax preparation, planning, and advisory services to ensure compliance and strategic financial management.

Inventory-Based Business Expertise: Specialized support for inventory-based businesses, particularly in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector, including inventory systems implementation & consulting.

Finance & Advisory Services: Delivering cash flow planning, budgeting, and forecasting to help businesses make informed financial decisions.

"With these new offerings, we're not just keeping businesses' books in order-we're giving them the tools to grow smarter and stronger," said Sciortino.

A Shared Vision for Growth

"From our first conversations with BELAY, it was clear that our companies shared a common vision: to help businesses thrive through expert financial guidance," said Brad Ebenhoeh, Partner and CEO at Accountfully.

"By joining forces, we can deliver more comprehensive services to more businesses, ranging from day-to-day bookkeeping to high-level tax strategy and advisory support, including for those inventory-based businesses that need it most."

Meredith Ebenhoeh, Partner and COO of Accountfully, added, "We built Accountfully to be a one-stop shop for small business accounting, offering customizable service offerings that meet clients at every level of growth."

"Partnering with BELAY allows us to continue that mission on a larger scale, tapping into additional resources to offer the best possible financial services tailored to clients' unique needs."

Looking Ahead

"BELAY has always been committed to helping business owners delegate the tasks that slow them down so they can focus on what truly matters," added Sciortino.

"By integrating Accountfully's full suite of services, we're taking a bold step toward providing holistic financial solutions that empower business owners with the financial clarity and strategic guidance they need to scale with confidence.

"We're not here to play small; we're here to change the game for business owners," Sciortino said. "This is just the beginning."

SOURCE: BELAY

