Enviro Tech, an Arxada Company???: Biosecurity Product Targets $3.2B Avian Influenza Crisis:

Enviro Tech Secures EPA Registration for PeraGuard® AH to Combat Avian Influenza*

Patented Granular Formulation Expands Your Zone of Protection

Enviro Tech, an Arxada company, has achieved an important milestone that can help alleviate the impact of Avian Influenza. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted a label amendment for PeraGuard® AH (EPA Reg. No. 63838-32), permitting label claims on surfaces against Avian Influenza and other animal viruses. This breakthrough positions PeraGuard® AH as a vital tool in the fight against Avian influenza, a disease that has devastated poultry operations nationwide.

PeraGuard® AH Foot Pan Sanitizer

Entryway Zone of Protection

The Devastating Cost of Avian Influenza

Since 2022, the USDA reports more than 150 million chickens and turkeys have been lost to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the United States. The loss of laying hens has contributed to an increase in egg prices of 52% since last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, underscoring the urgent need for new, more effective sanitation solutions. PeraGuard® AH rises to this challenge with its newly expanded label, which includes claims for entryway boot sanitization, general disinfection, and virucidal efficacy against Avian Influenza and other pathogens. This patented dry peracetic acid (PAA) formulation strengthens environmental biosecurity in high-risk areas such as entryways, foot pans, and high-traffic zones.

"PeraGuard® AH is not just another solution - it empowers producers to take further steps toward advancing their biosecurity sanitation goals," said Dr. Scott McKenzie, head of tech services, Animal Health North America for Arxada. "PeraGuard® AH's ability to combat Avian Influenza directly on surfaces addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing livestock producers today. Establishing a 'zone of protection' at the entryways helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination and supports the biosecurity of entire operations."

How PeraGuard® AH Works

PeraGuard® AH is engineered with patented controlled-release chemistry that activates upon contact with water. Its concentrated, odorless, and dustless granules cling to boots and shoes, spreading protection throughout barns and facilities. This innovative formulation provides effective disinfection against:

Viruses: Avian Influenza A (H3N2), Infectious Laryngotracheitis Virus, Swine Influenza A (H1N1)

Bacteria: Salmonella, Staphylococcus, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa

To learn more about how PeraGuard® AH works - download our infographic

A Critical Line of Defense

The amended EPA registration of PeraGuard® AH for efficacy against Avian Influenza comes at a crucial time as concerns grow about cross-species transmission from poultry to cattle and other livestock.

PeraGuard® AH has already demonstrated its effectiveness in food manufacturing and processing facilities. Its extension into livestock operations advances biosecurity practices across industries.

"The poultry industry has suffered costly losses due to HPAI (High Pathogenic Avian Infection), and new, proven solutions for addressing this challenge are welcome," McKenzie said. "PeraGuard® AH is genuinely a game-changer in its effectiveness and versatility. With these new label claims, we are eager to show producers what this innovative new product can do to mitigate Avian Influenza on every part of the farm."

With producers nationwide fighting to protect their flocks from Avian Influenza's devastating reach, PeraGuard® AH delivers a new solution through proven scientific excellence.

Availability

PeraGuard® AH is available through animal health distributors nationwide. To learn more about this groundbreaking formulation or locate a distributor near you, visit Enviro Tech's website or contact your local sales representative.

About Enviro Tech

Enviro Tech - an Arxada company - is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative peroxyacetic acid formulations, delivering wide-ranging solutions that optimize operational efficiencies for keeping food and water safe and environments clean. Enviro Tech provides a complete line of EPA- and FDA-authorized products for a variety of industries, including industrial water treatment, meat and poultry processing, food & beverage, agriculture, animal health, oil & gas, wastewater treatment, and more. Enviro Tech holds 41 EPA registrations, 15 FDA Food Contact Notifications, and 14 U.S. patents.

About Arxada

Arxada is a global science-based specialty ingredients business creating innovative chemistry and solutions. With customers in more than 100 countries, it achieved sales of CHF 2.0 billion in 2023. The company aims to solve the world's toughest preservation challenges by enhancing sustainability with cleaner, greener solutions. Arxada focuses on multiple end-markets, primarily in: Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings and Wood Protection, providing a broad portfolio of differentiated products and solutions, supported by its science and innovation capabilities, in-depth regulatory know-how and track record in manufacturing and process development. Headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), the company's 3,400 employees contribute to the success of its customers, spanning 24 production sites and 14 R&D centers.

To learn more about Arxada, please visit: arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn

*PeraGuard® AH is approved for disinfection on hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces. See product label for full usage instructions.

Use biocides safely. Review and follow all product label and safety instructions. All product information corresponds to Arxada's knowledge on the subject at the date of publication, but Arxada makes no warranty as to its accuracy or completeness and Arxada assumes no obligation to update it. Product information is intended for use by recipients experienced and knowledgeable in the field, who are capable of and responsible for independently determining the suitability of ingredients for intended uses and to ensure their compliance with applicable law. All trademarks belong to Arxada or its affiliates. © 2025 Arxada.

Media Contacts:

Jane Smith

jane.smith@arxada.com

Tel: +1 612-209-9162

David Hlavac

david@belletristcommunications.com

612-427-4430



SOURCE: Enviro Tech, an Arxada Company???

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire