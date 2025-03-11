The Michaels Organization Welcomes New Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Mark Biancucci Brings Wealth of Experience to His New Role

The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, is pleased to announce that Mark Biancucci has joined the organization in the newly created role of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

Mark Biancucci

Headshot of Mark Biancucci, Deputy CFO, The Michaels Organization

A seasoned finance executive with more than 22 years of experience in real estate investment, development, and construction, Biancucci brings extensive knowledge and expertise to his new role.

"We're delighted to welcome Mark to our team," said Joe Purcell, Chief Financial Officer of The Michaels Organization. "With our continued growth across the country and across all market segments, Mark will provide critical support to me and our financial operations."

Biancucci comes to Michaels from Lendlease, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for its U.S. business, overseeing financial strategies across a multibillion dollar investment management, development, construction, and military housing portfolio. Prior to Lendlease, he held senior finance roles at a private real estate firm.

"With his strong track record in financial management, strategic planning, and systems implementation, Mark will be instrumental in our continual growth and our ability to foster disciplined long-term value creation for our partners," said Mark Morgan, Michaels Chief Executive Officer.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization

