Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Arnold Deppeler in Switzerland

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler SA. The company is a manufacturer of dental instruments.

In 2024, Deppeler reported net sales of CHF 3.3 million. The company is based in Rolle, Switzerland and has 18 employees. The business will be consolidated in the Dental business area. Consolidation is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2025.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit deppeler.ch for more information.

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.