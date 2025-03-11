Pacific Defense, a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solutions, announces the MCS2090VP, a 3U OpenVPX multi-waveform command and control (C2) multi-mission, multi-domain system aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard. The MCS2090VP is a part of Pacific Defense's Networked and Encrypted Resilient Versatile Engine (NERVE) family of systems that provides scalable communication and computation to support multi-echelon, radio cross-banding, and simultaneous voice and data communications. Such support, as well as critical interoperability and redundancy, is achieved using communication waveforms hosted on C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) based tactical radios and single board computers. It manages and shares voice and C2 data across applications to provide a common operating picture for commanders at the tactical edge in disrupted, disconnected, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments. The MCS2090VP extends Pacific Defense's product portfolio offering a rugged, high-performance multi-function mission system that unlocks rapid innovation across the defense industry.

Why It Matters

The MCS2090VP is a MOSA solution that maximizes access to multi-vendor technology and provides more flexibility in upgrading and fielding new commercial technologies. A Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) C2 mission system aligned with the CMOSS standard represents a significant step forward in the United States Army's efforts to modernize its C2, communication and electronic warfare capabilities using commercial solution offerings and Other Transaction Authority (OTA). It enables an acquisition model that provides a flexible, efficient, and cost-effective solution ready for integration of advanced technologies into military platforms. It also enables the rapid deployment of secure communications across a wide range of military programs, including those aligned with the U.S. Army's CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) initiative. The mechanical dimensions of the MCS2090VP support an easy installation in light tactical wheeled vehicles or track platforms within the envelope of the legacy SINCGARS AN/VRC-92 Dual Long Range VHF radio system, or various other high-performance platforms for ground, airborne, and naval applications.

Advanced Tactical Communication

The MCS2090VP supports Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) capabilities through Silvus' MN-MIMO and TrellisWare TSM field-tested waveform technologies and can facilitate future NSA Type-1 certified radios. It enables advanced, resilient communication with an SBU-E (Sensitive but Unclassified Encrypted) network at the tactical edge to ensure commanders have a common operating picture at the tactical edge even in disrupted environments. The MCS2090VP also has a wide range of communications and compute capabilities, all controlled with a single user interface (UI). It can accommodate a wide range of COTS amplifiers and antennas dependent upon the waveform requirements.

"The MCS2090VP takes our existing technology and product offerings developed over a decade to the next level," said Pedja Mitrovic, V.P. Product Management at Pacific Defense. "This product is the first of its kind CMOSS-compliant, SOSA-aligned mission-critical system for a scalable network node that further underscores our commitment to provide warfighting functions aligned to open industry standards that enhance mission effectiveness, simplify operations and reduce training complexity for our warfighters."

Unified User Interface

The MCS2090VP incorporates a unified UI across multiple functions and radios. Applications such as CodeMettle for NetOps compatible with the Unified Network Operations (UNO), Mounted Mission Command Software (MMC-S) for Joint Battle Command (requires U.S. Army approval) Platform (JBC-P) support or Local TAK server, VIASAT NetAgility software for robust, resilient, and automated PACE communications paths, and REDCOM tactical secure voice conferencing and Instant Connect Enterprise (ICE) for radio crossbanding, all come pre-installed on the MCS2090VP and support Department of Defense's Software Acquisition Pathway, or SWP procurement model. These are paired with a broad ecosystem of SOSA-aligned solutions, developed using microservices architecture that dynamically adapt to mission requirements. Optionally, with additional plug-in card and software, Pacific Defense can integrate Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Awareness and Force Protection Electronic Attack (FPEA) capabilities to eliminate the extra systems needed to effectively manage and monitor tactical communications and mitigate the threat of electromagnetic interference. These mission applications are supported by Pacific Defense's CharybdisOS operating environment, an open, modular, plug-in architecture aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard. The modular, open-architecture design provides adoption of the latest hardware and software solutions to maintain a competitive advantage.

Key Features of the MCS2090VP:

3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned, fully CMOSS-compliant mission system

Supports Silvus MN-MIMO and TrellisWare TSM waveforms

Future waveform support on NSA-certified technology

Configured with a suite of NETOPS applications

For more information, please visit the product page: MCS2090VP.

Availability

The MCS2090VP is available to order now.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is a leading provider of innovative solutions for C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) in demanding military and aerospace applications. Leveraging Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards, Pacific Defense delivers advanced technology that enables faster adaptation to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. See more information at https://pacific-defense.com.

