INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Opens the Event Planner with Enhanced Digital Tools and Networking Opportunities

With a 24% increase in booked meetings from the previous year, attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to begin planning in advance to secure meetings with the most valuable contacts to their business.

Licensing Expo, the world's leading tradeshow dedicated to licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, sponsored by Licensing International, today opens its Event Planner for the upcoming annual event, taking place May 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Sponsored by Hangry Petz, The Event Planner is a critical part of the Licensing Expo experience, facilitating connections ahead of the event and serving as the essential tool to help visitors and exhibitors maximize time and productivity at the show. The enhanced digital platform boasts new features for discovery, making it easier than ever before for customers to search for specific brands and intellectual property (IP) to find companies and individuals to book meetings, creating the most return for the on-site experience.

In the platform, visitors and exhibitors gain immediate access to the exhibitor directory and can start booking meetings before schedules fill up. Over 5,000 brands will be represented, including Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bandai Namco, BBC Studios, CAA, Crayola, Crunchyroll, Hasbro, Jazwares, LEGO, Minecraft, Moonbug, NASCAR, Paramount, Pokémon, Riot Games, Sanrio, SEGA and Sony Pictures, with additional exhibitors confirming each week. Visitor companies registered to date include Walmart, Hot Topic, Abercrombie & Fitch, Lids, Pacsun, Urban Outfitters, Build-a-Bear, Gap Inc. and thousands more.

Participants may also purchase Opening Night Party tickets directly through the platform and add seminars and keynotes directly to personal calendars, making it the ultimate planning tool for a valuable visit to the world's largest licensing event.

"The Event Planner is a critical tool in how Licensing Expo facilitates connections and drives value for our attendees and exhibitors," shares Ella Haynes, Event Director of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "With smarter matchmaking, immersive digital brand experiences and real-time analytics, we are revolutionizing the way the licensing industry networks and does business. Our goal is to make every interaction at Licensing Expo more meaningful, productive and impactful. These enhancements ensure that Licensing Expo remains the premier destination for licensing professionals worldwide with strategic planning resources available for all."

At Licensing Expo 2024 the platform facilitated over 8,500 meetings, marking a 24% increase from the previous year. The surge in activity provided participants with increased opportunities to explore powerful new connections within the essential licensing sector, discover new IPs prior to the show, and prepare for meetings with licensing executives and brand owners.

"Effective advanced planning for Licensing Expo is crucial for a successful show. With participants literally traveling across the globe to meet with the hundreds of coveted brands exhibiting and attending the show, you cannot underestimate the value of securing meetings in advance," shares the Hangry Petz team. "The Event Planner Platform powered by Hangry Petz brings exceptional value and convenience to all attendees and exhibitors. It serves as the essential channel to make new connections and schedule meetings that will lead to closed deals during and after the show."

This crucial tool allows attendees to explore products and IPs in even more detail prior to scheduling meetings, enhancing networking efficiency by enabling more targeted interactions.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to register early to leverage the platform in advance of the show and benefit from the app's weekly updates. To gain access to the Event Planner, you must be registered for Licensing Expo. Visit www.licensingexpo.com to sign up to attend and receive access to the most up to date contact list.

