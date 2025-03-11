San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - As the popularity of online dating continues to increase, so do the risks. With millions of women navigating dating apps daily, safety should be a non-negotiable priority-yet traditional platforms continue to leave users vulnerable to major safety risks. Tea is addressing these problems head-on.

Tea is not a dating app. It's a dating safety platform built exclusively to protect and empower women, equipping them with cutting-edge tools to vet potential dates, verify identities, and make informed choices before ever meeting "their match" in person. Or, on the contrary, do a background check on the guy they just met at the bar in real-time.

Founder Sean Cook launched Tea after witnessing his mother get catfished online by scammers and criminals alike, exposing the glaring safety gaps in modern dating platforms. Determined to disrupt an industry prioritizing swipes over security, Cook created Tea-a dating safety app for women powered by AI-driven safety technology and real-time identity verification tools.

A 2019 ProPublica report conducted with Columbia Journalism Investigations, revealed that over a third of the 1,200 women surveyed had been sexually assaulted by someone they met on a dating app. In 2023, Time Magazine referenced this report, noting that while some platforms require background checks, experts caution that the widespread underreporting of sexual assaults means these measures alone cannot guarantee safety. Tea is tackling this issue head-on, redefining dating safety by giving women control and a powerful community to lean on.

"With millions of women facing online dating risks daily, I knew there had to be a better way," said Sean Cook, Founder of Tea. "Tea was built to provide women with an easy way to instantly vet potential dates without fear. Dating should be exciting, not dangerous-and we're here to revolutionize online dating safety for women."

How Tea is Revolutionizing Dating Safety

Unlike dating apps, the purpose of Tea is to verify the identity of people on match-making apps.

Tea is transforming the way women navigate modern dating, offering a simple yet powerful way to prioritize safety before meeting someone new. Users appreciate the ability to discreetly inquire about past experiences so they can gain peace of mind and make more informed decisions. With its user-friendly design and commitment to transparency, Tea is empowering women to look out for one another like never before.

Real-Time Background Checks & Safety Tools

Reverse Image Search - Catch catfish and fake profiles by dropping a screenshot of your "match" into our Catfish Finder AI.

Phone Number Lookup - Verify if someone has a hidden marriage or concerning history with just their phone number.

their phone number. Background Checks - Access public records, sex offender maps, and criminal history to assess if your date is safe to meet up with IRL.

The Largest Women's Dating Support Network: Built On AI-Driven Safety & Trust

The Tea Party "Group Chat" - A safe, anonymous space where women can share dating experiences, ask for advice, leave honest feedback on past partners, and connect with women nationwide to empower each other with real, unfiltered dating insights-because no woman should have to navigate dating alone.

Tea's advanced identity verification process ensures that only women gain access, preventing lurking exes, bad actors, and fake profiles from infiltrating the safe, private community.

Tea's SafeSip AI Moderation technology automatically detects and removes potentially harmful content to ensure a safe space for users.

A Growing Movement, Not Just an App

Since launching in 2023, Tea has skyrocketed to over 500,000 users, ranked #4 in the App Store, received over 16,000 5-star ratings, and generated $1.6 million in ARR. You can read hundreds of powerful reviews women have left on the app HERE. But its mission goes beyond numbers-Tea is actively making a difference by donating 10% of its profits to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, extending its impact beyond technology.

"Tea isn't just an app; it's a movement. With the power of real-time safety tools and a community of women supporting each other, we're giving women the confidence and security they deserve," said Daniella Szetela, Tea's Chief Marketing Officer and the viral influencer behind @Daniella.Your.BFF, her social media community with over 500,000 women across her social platforms.

With its commitment to safety and innovation, Tea is setting a new standard for dating safety. By prioritizing women's security and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Tea is proving that dating safety isn't optional-it's essential.

Tea is available now on iOS and Android. To learn more, visit https://www.teaforwomen.com/.

###

About Tea

Tea is a first-of-its-kind dating safety platform that equips women with real-time dating safety tools to help women make informed decisions before meeting up with their online matches. Created by Sean Cook after witnessing his mom get catfished in the online dating world, Tea provides AI-driven background checks, catfish detector technology, real-time identification verification, and more -ensuring a safer dating experience. With over 500,000 users and counting, Tea is leading the movement to empower women to take control of their dating safety.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244023

SOURCE: R Public Relations