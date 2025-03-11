JP McHale Pest Management: Hantavirus Named Cause of Celebrity's Death

What is Hantavirus? How Can I Prevent It?

The cause of death for Betsy Arakawa, wife of acclaimed actor Gene Hackman, was deemed to be Hantavirus, a virus caused by mouse and rat droppings. The sudden death of a 65-year-old woman has raised many concerns and questions: What is Hantavirus? How serious is it? Can I get it if I find a mouse in my home? Can it be prevented?

"Hantavirus is primarily transmitted through rodent urine, droppings or saliva. Although it can become serious, even fatal, finding a mouse in your home is extremely common, even expected. However, getting Hantavirus is extremely uncommon and can be prevented," said Jim McHale, president and CEO of JP McHale Pest Management . "The chances are good that you will encounter a mouse in your home at some point. The key is to handle the issue immediately and prevent an infestation before it has a chance to start."

McHale advises that if you see any mouse droppings, it is crucial to take extra-special precautions when cleaning by always using rubber gloves, a mask, and bleach cleaners - or by calling a pest professional who can safely remove the droppings, disinfect the area, and also change and replace the insulation being used to nest mice.

"The very best precaution of all is preventing the rodent infestation altogether," says McHale.

JP McHale's SMART Technology and Home Shield Exclusion System were developed as a proactive approach to rodent control. Both focus on early detection and long-term prevention. By identifying rodent activity before infestations occur, as well as securing entry points, these solutions help reduce the risks associated with rodent-borne diseases like Hantavirus.

"No one wants to worry about rodents in their home, let alone the diseases they can carry," McHale said. "Our goal is to give our clients peace of mind by stopping infestations before they start. With SMART Technology and Home Shield's protective barrier, we help keep them safe from both rodents and their health risks."

With 21 million homes in the U.S. experiencing rodent invasions each year, especially in cooler months, JP McHale has developed a two-tiered defense system to keep homes rodent-free:

SMART Digital Technology - A non-chemical, 24/7 monitoring system that detects rodent activity in real-time, sending instant alerts for proactive intervention.

Home Shield Exclusion System - A permanent, impenetrable barrier designed to keep rodents from ever entering your home in the first place.

