Cool storage volume to be doubled by 2028

Third expansion stage of Vetter's Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics

State-of-the art, fully automated cooled warehouse

Plans for additional automated visual inspection capabilities

Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces a significant expansion of its pharmaceutical materials warehouse in Ravensburg to meet increasing market demand and support the company's organic growth. With a further investment of over €150 million, this expansion will add 16,000 pallet spaces to the existing 13,000 pallet spaces for cool storage. This underlines the company's commitment to providing innovative and secure storage services. After the expansion, Vetter will have a total of 68,000 pallet spaces for various temperature requirements.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Rendering of the final stage of the building. The left section illustrates the current extension. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Since the opening of our Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics in 2012, we have been on a continuous journey to enhance our storage capabilities for both room temperature and cold storage," says Carsten Press, Vetter Managing Director. "The latest phase of construction marks a strategic step in our warehouse development, driven by the increasing need for cool chain due to the many temperature-sensitive medications."

Groundbreaking for the warehouse expansion has started in late 2024, with the additional storage space expected to be operational in 2028. The first milestone is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, when the shell of the building will be completed. In addition to the high-bay warehouse expansion, the new 22,500 sqm building will house sample storage for stability testing, additional manual and automated visual inspection rooms, a new staff canteen, and dedicated areas for offices and a data center.

The newly expanded building will focus primarily on cold storage, as well as chest and walk-in freezer capacity, specifically designed for high-profile pharmaceutical products and associated materials. "The growing need for cool storage for innovative drug products increases the demand for additional storage space," explains Timo Usinger, Senior Vice President Supply Chain Management, Vetter. "As a result, the new facility will be fully cooled. We are using the latest automation and digitalization technology, such as advanced monitoring systems and fully automated pallet storage and retrieval."

Vetter intends to continue to play an active role in pharmaceutical storage innovation to meet the critical supply chain security needs of its global customers and their patients.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 7,000 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received gold status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award andtherecognitionas Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter's commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

