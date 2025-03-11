Hunt's Services: Tacoma-Based Plumbing Experts Introduce Incentive for Energy Efficient Water Heater Replacement

Incentives on New Energy Efficient Water Heater Installation or Replacement

Hunt's Services, a well-known provider of water heater repair and replacement services in the Puget Sound region, is excited to announce a new offer: customers who schedule their same-day water heater installation or replacement will receive $100 off their service.

As home systems age, homeowners can face unexpected hot water outages. Hunt's Services aims to ease this burden by providing immediate assistance and expert service while helping customers save on these incredibly important home repairs.

"We understand how inconvenient a broken water heater can be, especially since families rely on hot water for their daily routines," said Faruk Oyebanjo, Marketing Director at Hunt's Services. "Our goal is to provide fast, reliable service and offer meaningful savings to our customers."

Hunt's Services has built a reputation for exceptional service, skilled technicians, and upfront pricing. The company's licensed professionals can handle water heater installations and replacements with speed and precision, so there's minimal disruption to homeowners. They carry top brands like AO Smith, Bradford White, Navien, Rinnai, and Rheem, too, so customers can expect their new water heaters to last for years.

The company also believes in energy efficiency and sustainability through offering a line of high-efficiency water heaters that can help homeowners reduce their utility bill in the long term. Homeowners can choose from traditional tank-style models or tankless water heaters, both of which provide reliable hot water solutions based on their specific requirements. Hunt's Services wants to help customers make the proper choice so that they get the right system for their home and pocket.

This $100 off same-day installation or replacement offer applies to all residential customers who call before noon on the day they request service. The promotion shows Hunt's commitment to prompt and affordable service when customers need it most.

HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and sewer specialty business Hunt's Services is well-known for its speedy response, high-quality work, and customer-driven service. Dedicated to superior customer satisfaction, Hunt's Services features open pricing, professional expertise, and quick service. It continually invests in employee training and the latest industry technology to ensure its dedication to excellence.

For more information or to schedule service, customers are encouraged to contact Hunt's Services directly at 253-533-7500 or visit www.huntsservices.com.

About Hunt's Services

Hunt's Services is a licensed and insured full-service home services company based in Tacoma that also serves Seattle, along with other parts of Pierce, King, and Thurston counties. As an expert in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and sewer services, Hunt's Services has built a reputation for fast response, quality craftsmanship, and customer priority. The company strives to offer quality home repair and installation services, with the aim of providing comfort and safety for every client.

Dedicated to excellence in customer satisfaction, Hunt's Services prides itself on upfront pricing, professional expertise, and timely service. The company continually invests in training its technicians and purchasing the newest technology in the field to uphold its commitment to excellence.

