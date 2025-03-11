Anzeige
11.03.2025
ERP Advisors Group's FREE Webinar on the Risks vs. Benefits of Remaining on Outdated Software

On Thursday, March 13th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will be joined by seasoned ERP Expert, Erica Windle, to discuss the risks versus benefits of remaining on your outdated business software.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Erica Windle, ERP Sales Guru, will outline the risks staying on your outdated ERP pose to your business. Replacing your legacy ERP can be a daunting task, but the independent ERP consultants at ERP Advisors Group want you to know you're not alone.

White mountain logo on a blue background.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-legacy-erp-could-harm-your-business

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

.

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



