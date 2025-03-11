ERP Advisors Group's FREE Webinar on the Risks vs. Benefits of Remaining on Outdated Software

On Thursday, March 13th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will be joined by seasoned ERP Expert, Erica Windle, to discuss the risks versus benefits of remaining on your outdated business software.

Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Erica Windle, ERP Sales Guru, will outline the risks staying on your outdated ERP pose to your business. Replacing your legacy ERP can be a daunting task, but the independent ERP consultants at ERP Advisors Group want you to know you're not alone.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

