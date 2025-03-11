Catalyst Partners With Neural Payments to Enhance Peer-to-Peer and Digital Payment Capabilities

Catalyst's Leading Payments Platform for Credit Unions Enables Secure In-App Payments From Any Member to Virtually Any Person or Business

Catalyst, a leading provider of payment solutions for credit unions, is dramatically improving the digital payment experience for credit unions and their members through a partnership with Neural Payments, a financial technology solutions provider dedicated to easing the way consumers make payments and move money.

Catalyst



The Catalyst digital payment platform, powered by Neural Payments, provides consumers with a better way to move money and pay for everyday goods and services, with an emphasis on delivering a paradigm shift in Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payments. Integrated directly into participating credit union mobile banking apps, the service is only a tap away whenever consumers need to send money. Beyond simply moving funds, the ground-breaking, open platform reimagines P2P payments for a modern age by seamlessly working across a host of payment rails while enabling users to send funds to many leading payment apps and digital accounts, breaking down the barriers to who can receive funds and how.

Traditional P2P payments have required consumers and businesses to have accounts on the same platform, creating confusion on which platform to use for which payee from which account and leaving users to manage numerous payment apps, security systems, login credentials and more. The new solution from Catalyst allows payment to anyone with a mobile number or email address. Funds move directly from a payer's credit union account to the payee's account of choice with no need to manage and maintain multiple accounts and balances across a range of disconnected payment services.

While consumers have taken up P2P payments en masse, increasing fraud has become a major problem for financial institutions. The Catalyst platform is built on a powerful fraud prevention engine that eliminates most fraud attempts while providing participating credit unions with a great degree of flexibility and control in how fraud prevention tactics are employed.

"Several trillion dollars in peer-to-peer payments are made each year, and that trend will continue to grow," said Brad Ganey, Chief Operating Officer at Catalyst. "For credit unions, it is imperative to offer members a safe, satisfying payment solution or risk falling behind increasing competition. Catalyst provides credit unions with a comprehensive, technologically sophisticated payment platform that integrates instant payments, image deposits and P2P payments to enhance the member experience, drive competitive advantage and reduce the cost to serve."

The new Catalyst platform works with most major mobile and online banking solutions today and is vendor agnostic, making it easy for credit unions to enable P2P payments for members now and a host of additional payment types in the future.

"Neural Payments was launched to address the challenges inherent in legacy payments, from security and fraud to a walled garden user experience locked down to disparate apps and payment rails," stated Mick Oppy, CEO of Neural Payments. "By teaming up with Catalyst, we are able to bring our market-leading technology to more credit unions, delivering a better payment experience for their members and laying the foundation for future growth."

While the Catalyst platform, powered by Neural Payments, excels at enabling easy P2P payments, the powerful payments engine can transform a wide range of payment types including business-to-business payments, business-to-consumer payments, remittances, e-commerce payments, bill payments and more.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

About Neural Payments

Neural Payments began as an idea from co-founder and CEO Mick Oppy in an MIT classroom discussion on disruption. Together with co-founder and CTO Daniel Norton, they've built Neural Payments into a transformative technology tailored for financial institutions. Today, they connect the top payments networks in the U.S., providing banks and credit unions with tools to offer real-time P2P payments, disbursements, and scalable fraud protection to their customers.

Neural Payments' white-labeled payments engine seamlessly integrates into digital banking apps, enabling institutions to recapture deposits, reduce costs, and deliver a secure, customer-first payment experience. With Neural Payments, financial institutions can innovate with confidence, meeting the demands of modern customers while minimizing fraud risks.

