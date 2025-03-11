Mission Geo Launches Webinar Series to Highlight Practical Benefits of Geothermal Heat Pumps

Mission Geo, in collaboration with GeoExchange, announces a new webinar series to provide industry professionals, businesses, and consumers with a deeper understanding of geothermal heat pump technology. The series will highlight cost savings, workforce development, energy efficiency, grid resilience, and other practical benefits of geothermal heat pumps, showcase real-world applications, and provide industry insights.

The initial webinar will introduce the fundamentals of geothermal heat pump technology, its economic and operational advantages, and how it is being successfully deployed in homes, businesses, campuses, and communities.

The first webinar will take place on Friday, March 14, from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Central time. Attendees will hear from a manufacturer representative, John C. Thomas, president and CEO, WaterFurnace International; an installer, Larry Leliefeld, president, Geothermal Eco Options, Inc.; and a customer, Peter Ernzen, senior mechanical engineer, IMEG Corp., who will share perspectives on system performance, cost-effectiveness, and best practices for implementation. Ryan Dougherty, executive director of GeoExchange, will outline policy and legislative opportunities to support adoption of geothermal heat pumps.

Subsequent webinars will highlight utility partnerships, workforce development, and community success stories. Episodes will be posted on Mission Geo's website.

"Geothermal heat pumps can play an important role in reducing energy costs, enhancing U.S. energy independence, strengthening grid resilience, creating jobs, and delivering other benefits to communities across the country," said Eric Torykian, Executive Director of Mission Geo. "These webinars are another way that Mission Geo seeks to boost awareness, understanding, and adoption of geothermal heating and cooling through ground source heat pump technology."

For more information about Mission Geo, go to https://missiongeo.org/.

About Mission Geo

Mission Geo is a multi-faceted awareness, understanding, and adoption initiative that will help drive market and infrastructure development in the geothermal heating and cooling industry. The initiative will focus on contractors, drillers/excavators, architects/engineers, builders, utilities, policymakers, commercial building owners, and consumers about the advantages and benefits of geothermal heat pump systems over all other HVAC systems.

About GeoExchange

The Geothermal Exchange Organization (GeoExchange) is a non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing public policies that support the adoption of geothermal heating and cooling systems - the world's most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling technology.

