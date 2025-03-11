Paper Making Machine Market to Reach $7.8 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global paper making machine market growth is driven by the increase in adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging solutions, technological advancements in paper manufacturing, and expansion of the e-commerce and retail sector.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paper Making Machine Market By Headbox Type (Multilayer and Air Padded), Operation (Semi-automatic and Fully automatic), and Machine Type (Specialty paper machine, Graphic paper machine, Packaging paper machine, Tissue Paper Making Machines, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the paper making machine market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08168

Prime determinants of growth

The global paper making machine market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in demand for Eco-Friendly Paper Products, rise in consumption of paper-based packaging and hygiene products, particularly in emerging economies. Moreover, the integration of automation and industry 4.0 technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost limits the growth of the global paper making machine market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $4.9 billion Market Size in 2034 $7.8 billion CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Headbox Type, Operation, Machine Type, and Region Drivers Rise in Demand for Paper and Paperboard Products

Expansion of Hospitality and Tourism Industry

Increase in Environmental Awareness Opportunity Technological Advancements in Paper Making Machines Restraint Strict Government Regulations

The Multilayer segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of headbox type, the multilayer segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global paper making machine market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for high-quality and multi-ply paper products, including packaging materials, specialty papers, and hygiene products. Multilayer headboxes enable better fiber distribution, improved paper strength, and enhanced surface properties, making them ideal for producing premium-grade paper. In addition, advancements in multilayer headbox technology, such as improved flow control and energy efficiency, contribute to its widespread adoption. In addition, the multilayer segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2034.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08168

The Fully automatic segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of operation, the fully automatic segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global paper making machine market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the fully automatic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034, owing to the increasing adoption of automation technologies to enhance operational efficiency and minimize human intervention. Fully automatic paper making machines offer higher production capacity, precision, and consistent product quality, which are crucial for meeting the rising demand for paper-based packaging and hygiene products.

The Specialty paper machine held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of the machine type, the specialty paper machine segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global paper making machine market revenue owing to the growing demand for high-performance specialty papers used in industries such as packaging, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and security applications. Specialty paper machines enable the production of coated, thermal, release liner, and filtration papers, which are essential for various industrial and commercial uses.

The Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024.

On the basis of the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the paper making machine market revenue owing to the rapid expansion of the packaging and e-commerce industries, which has fueled the demand for paper-based packaging solutions. Additionally, the growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income in countries like China, India, and Indonesia have led to higher consumption of paper products, including tissue paper, printing paper, and specialty paper. The region is also witnessing significant investments in paper manufacturing facilities, driven by the availability of raw materials, lower production costs, and supportive government policies promoting sustainable paper production.

Leading Market Players: -

Cellwood Machinery

BELLMER GmbH

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

A.Celli Group

HOBEMA,

ALLIMAND

CNBM

IHI Corporation

KAWANOE ZOKI CO., LTD.

NSK Ltd.

OVERMADE SRL

PARASON

Kadant Inc.

RECARD SPA,

JMC Paper Tech Pvt. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global paper making machine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. For instance, in July 2024, Voith developed an integrated system for intelligent, automated paper production to save resources and relieve operators. By integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), real-time data monitoring, and sensor networks, the new system enhances production efficiency, reduces resource consumption, and lightens the operator's workload.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08168

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the paper making machine market analysis from 2024 to 2034 to identify the prevailing Paper Making Machine Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the paper making machine market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the Paper Making Machine market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global paper making machine market trends, Paper Making Machine Market key players, Paper production technology, paper machinery demand, paper machine market segments, application areas, and Paper Production Equipment market growth strategies.

Paper Making Machine Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Operation

Semi-automatic

Fully automatic

By Headboxes Type

Multilayer

Air Padded

By Machine Type

Specialty paper machine

Graphic paper machine

Packaging paper machine

Tissue Paper Making Machines

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Buy Now: https://bit.ly/4hs2mSW

Trending Reports in Engineering, Equipment and Machinery Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Sachet Packaging Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Material Type, by Size, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

HVAC Pump Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, By End-User, By Pump Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Zero Turn Mower Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Horsepower, by Cutting Width, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Air Quality Monitoring Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Pollutant and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Metal Recycling Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Metal Type, Scrap Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Autonomous Tractors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Hydraulic Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, End User and Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Hydraulic Tools Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, By Distribution Channels, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Cordless Power Tools Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Motor Type, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Portable Generators Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Fuel Type, by Power Output, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paper-making-machine-market-to-reach-7-8-billion-globally-by-2034-at-4-8-cagr-allied-market-research-302398509.html