Smith & Nephew UK Ltd: Smith+Nephew to showcase advanced Orthopaedic Reconstruction technologies for Robotics, Knees, Hips, and Shoulders at AAOS 2025

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it will feature the latest advancements in Orthopaedic Reconstruction at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in San Diego this week. Some of the highlighted technologies will include:





Robotics: Optimizing and personalizing surgery

With CORIOGRAPH? Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services advanced technology and the CORI Surgical System's image-agnostic solution for robotic-assisted knee and computer-guided hip replacement procedures, Smith+Nephew offers a highly personalized approach for both surgeons and their patients. CORIOGRAPH's recent addition of support for hip procedures expands the platform's reach to provide advanced planning and simulation technology for THA. A defining feature of the technology is the ability to simulate a patient's functional activities of daily living (ADLs) specific to their anatomy.1

Alongside these advancements, the CORI? Digital Tensioner enhances the level of personalization in knee procedures by providing objective gap data for planning and execution of the procedure.2-4 Now available for UKA, TKA, and Revision TKA, the CORI Digital Tensioner is designed to deliver accurate gap balance measurements with the CORI Surgical System for optimizing the surgical plan to align with each patient's unique soft tissue anatomy.

These cutting-edge technologies enable a highly personalized and tailored surgical approach with the CORI Surgical System, ensuring that patient-specific needs are met. Learn more by visiting the CORIOGRAPH webpage here.





Hips: Best-in-class just got better

Smith+Nephew's new CATALYSTEM? Primary Hip System is designed to address the evolving demands of primary hip surgery - including the increased adoption of anterior approach procedures. It features a triple-taper stem design with uniform proximal loading,5 and the reduced distal stem geometry and shorter lengths are ideal for anterior approach - and suitable for all approaches.6

Smith+Nephew's total hip arthroplasty.





Knees: Raising the bar in revisions

Smith+Nephew recently launched proprietary OXINIUM implant technology on the LEGION? Hinged Knee.





AETOS? Shoulder System: Elegant design. Elevated experience.

Smith+Nephew recently received 510.

To learn more about Smith+Nephew's advanced solutions for Orthopaedic Reconstruction, please visit our booth

