Game On! 2025 LakePoint Sports Line-Up Leads Off With NEW News Fueled by '24 Success; Growth and Momentum Accelerate

LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, launched an impressive 2025 lineup of NEW initiatives, trailblazing partnerships, and innovative technology following a successful 2024. As the $39 billion travel and youth sports industry continues to grow, LakePoint Sports remains at the forefront, elevating the guest experience and further solidifying its position as the gold standard in the travel and youth sports industry.

LakePoint Sports



In 2024, the LakePoint Sports campus welcomed over 2.5 million guests from fifty states and across the globe. Building off a successful '24, where over 2.5 million guests visited the LakePoint Sports premier venues and over five million visitors were on campus. From nationally ranked athletes competing at the highest levels, to the thousands of college coaches and pro-scouts on site to watch their future stars, to transformative partnerships, like the Publix Fields naming rights and major capital improvements across the campus-- LakePoint Sports delivered for the athletes, coaches, scouts and families that visited the 1,300-acre campus. The momentum continues in 2025 with a NEW line-up of initiatives designed to deliver excellence in the Guest Experience.

The highly anticipated NEW Element Hotel by Westin is now open and accepting reservations, bringing modern, upscale accommodations to athletes, families, and guests of the LakePoint campus. Conveniently located on the LakePoint Sports south campus between The Baseball Village and the Champions Center, the 114 room Element Hotel is packed with premium amenities, like the Skyline Bistro rooftop bar and restaurant with panoramic views of the sprawling state-of-the-art campus.

Another NEW amenity and service at LakePoint Sports is through a partnership with Aspen Hospitality Group. LakePoint Sports recognized the critical role accommodation plays in the travel sports experience and partnered with Aspen Hospitality Group to address that need. Known for their exceptional attention to detail and personalized service, the Aspen team of travel experts will elevate the LakePoint guest experience by simplifying and providing top-tier options for their team or family needs.

2025 will also feature a full year of the NEW Curve Test Center, providing thousands of travel baseball players from across the country the opportunity to get their own Curve Test Score and see how they stack up nationally on a variety of standardized "Body, Brain, and Ball" tests. The NEW NBC Sports Next partnership with LakePoint Sports will also benefit from a full year at the Champions Center, the NBC Sports Next SportsEngine platform will provide live streaming access and more features for thousands of athletes, coaches, scouts, and family members.

"'24 was a great year, but that is in our rearview mirror," stated Dean Keener, Executive Vice President, LakePoint Sports. "There is a Pat Riley saying I like to reference; you are either getting better or you are getting worse. You never stay the same in anything you do. At LakePoint, we pride ourselves on having a high standard, making progress every day, and delivering excellence in the guest experience," added Keener. "'25 is already poised to be a breakout year for our LakePoint Team and the millions of guests vising our LakePoint Sports campus who will experience some NEW initiatives aimed at making their experience that much better at LakePoint."

Beyond the NEW Element Hotel, NEW partnership with Aspen Hospitality Group, a full-year access to the NEW Curve Test Center and the NEW NBC Sports SportsEngine platform, LakePoint Sports will also feature a line-up of other NEW initiatives, including LakePoint U, a NEW college and university engagement platform, a NEW digital and broadcast experience that will roll-out this summer, a NEW food and beverage "Fast, Friendly, Fresh" menu and service platform, featuring NEW Limited-Time-Specials and NEW service features and enhancements. NEW National Champions will be crowned across a variety of sports, NEW sold-out Champions Weekends will provide guests with NEW amenities and experiences, and the 2025 National Youth Sports Summit will feature a NEW line-up of speakers, specials guests, and much, much, more. Game On!

Visit LakePointSports.com to learn what else is NEW at LakePoint in 2025!

About LakePoint Sports

LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, encompasses a sprawling 1,300-acre campus featuring five premium venues: the Champions Center Indoor Pavilion, the Baseball Village, Publix Fields, the Beach Pavilion, and Terminus Wake Park. Focused on delivering excellence in the guest experience and fostering world-class partnerships, LakePoint annually hosts millions of guests from across the globe and attracts athletes to compete against the nation's best. Leveraging influential media platforms and pioneering innovative technology, LakePoint Sports is dedicated to setting the standard in travel and youth sports. To learn more, visit LakePointSports.com.

