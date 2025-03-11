Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
11 March 2025
Capita plc ("the Company")
Director Share Dealing
Purchase of shares by David Lowden, Chairmanor a person closely associated
The Company has been advised by David Lowden, Chairman, Capita plc, that a person closely associated purchased 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.
Following the purchase, David Lowden and his spouse have a total of 750,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
David Lowden
(shares purchased by David Lowden's spouse,
Person Closely Associated)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
250,000 Ordinary shares
£0.1366
e)
Date of the transaction
11 March 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange