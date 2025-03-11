Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.03.2025
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
11.03.25
08:09 Uhr
0,151 Euro
-0,003
-1,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1570,17017:19
0,1600,16417:11
PR Newswire
11.03.2025 16:36 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2025

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by David Lowden, Chairmanor a person closely associated

The Company has been advised by David Lowden, Chairman, Capita plc, that a person closely associated purchased 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following the purchase, David Lowden and his spouse have a total of 750,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

David Lowden

(shares purchased by David Lowden's spouse,

Person Closely Associated)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.1366

250,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

250,000 Ordinary shares

£0.1366

e)

Date of the transaction

11 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


