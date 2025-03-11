Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by David Lowden, Chairmanor a person closely associated

The Company has been advised by David Lowden, Chairman, Capita plc, that a person closely associated purchased 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following the purchase, David Lowden and his spouse have a total of 750,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them