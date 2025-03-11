Anzeige
11.03.2025 16:50 Uhr
Don Abram Harris Cigars: The Plot Thickens: Don Abram Harris Honors His Father's Legacy With a Historic Launch at PCA 2025

Finanznachrichten News

UPPER MARLBORO, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2025 / From the fields of history to the forefront of the cigar industry, Don Abram Harris, the youngest of 4 brothers and 1 sister, is set to redefine a legacy that runs deeper than he ever imagined. As the son of Joseph J. Harris (born November 26, 1926) and Lucille Harris (born September 16, 1935), Don Abram Harris grew up hearing his father's haunting yet powerful stories of working in the tobacco fields-hanging, cutting, and toiling under the Southern sun.

At the time, those stories seemed like just memories passed down, unconsciously absorbed. But as years went by, Don Abram Harris began to realize their deeper significance. His father's sacrifices, his resilience, and his relentless spirit had laid the groundwork for something much greater.

Now, in a full-circle moment, Don Abram Harris is preparing to unveil The Real Marlboro Man at the PCA Trade Show, April 11-14, 2025, in honor of his father's legacy. This launch is more than a business move - it's a tribute, a declaration, and a recognition of the journey that began long before Don Abram Harris himself stepped into the cigar industry.

"Dad, I didn't forget."

Those are the words that will echo through the trade show floor as Don Abram Harris brings to life a vision shaped by generations before him. A new era is coming, and with it, a story that refuses to be forgotten.

About Don Abram Harris:

Don Abram Harris is a pioneering figure in the cigar industry, recognized as the first African American cigar manufacturer in the U.S. With over 16 years of experience in cigar manufacturing, he continues to push boundaries, honouring the past while shaping the future. His upcoming launch at PCA 2025 is a testament to legacy, perseverance, and the power of remembering where we come from.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the launch, contact:

Don Abram Harris
abram@dahcigars.com
(240) 750-7636
www.donabramharris.com

SOURCE: Don Abram Harris Cigars



