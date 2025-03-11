FedEx Services: Meet the Winners of the 2024 Purple Totes People's Choice Award

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Purple Totes Grant Contest. More than 2,500 team members collected and donated over 3,000 totes to nonprofits around the world. Now it is time to meet the winners of this year's contest and learn about the nonprofits they supported. Each of these nonprofits will receive a $5,000 USD grant.

Most Creative Winner: Santa Paws

Our most creative award went to the team from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, U.S., Santa Paws. This team of 120 team members came together to donate 16 totes to the United Disabilities Services (USD) Foundation. UDS is a full-service human services organization offering a comprehensive suite of care solutions that enables individuals to live the way they want. For over 55 years, they've provided a variety of programs and services enabling individuals throughout Pennsylvania and beyond to reconnect with their families and communities, live more freely, and improve their overall quality of life.

Most Impactful Winner: NZJA

The 15-team member team, NZJA, was selected as the most impactful winner for this year's People's Choice Award. Team NZJA from Irvine, California, U.S., donated 50 totes to WISEPlace. WISEPlace is the only Orange County-based nonprofit leading the effort to end homelessness for unaccompanied women. They provide women with safe shelter, counseling and mental health services, case management and addiction recovery, and employment assistance to help rebuild their lives.

Most Engaging Winner: LoveCat@TW

Our LoveCat@TW team from New Taipei City, Taiwan, took home the award for the most engaging team in the People's Choice Award. This team of 12 FedEx team members donated seven totes filled with necessities for the Taiwan Mix Care for Stray Animals Association. Taiwan Mix Care for Stray Animals Association is dedicated to trap, neuter, vaccinate, and return programs while promoting adoption and education.

Note: Award of the grant for nonprofits that do not have a U.S. affiliate and are not a registered Canadian charity are subject to final vetting and approval by CAF America.

