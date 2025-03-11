Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - AgiBot officially launched its latest innovation, the versatile general-purpose robot - Lingxi X2. The X2 boasts powerful motion intelligence, interaction intelligence, and task intelligence, showcasing the perfect fusion of artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics technology.

AgiBot X2 features a flexible material exterior and is equipped with core components such as Xyber-Edge, Xyber-DCU, Xyber-BMS, and Powerflow. It offers remarkable agility, effortlessly walking, running, and turning, while also demonstrating impressive dance moves. High-difficulty actions such as riding a scooter, using a balance board, and cycling are all within its capabilities, far surpassing similar products in motion flexibility.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyCjevFGLiA

As the first truly interactive "dynamic robot," Lingxi X2's multimodal interaction model can respond within milliseconds. It accurately detects emotional states through human facial expressions and voice tone, responding appropriately. The X2 is endowed with lively "life-like characteristics," mimicking human breathing rhythms, "observing" subtly, and displaying various small movements and body language, thus demonstrating emotional expression capabilities.

In terms of task performance, based on the AgiBot GO-1 model, X2 is equipped with zero-sample generalization abilities for manipulating objects in simple tasks. It can also facilitate multi-robot collaboration for certain tasks, extending its application to various aspects of daily life. The robot is capable of performing the three primary roles - security guard, housekeeper, and cleaner - and can be applied across education, healthcare, and other fields.

AgiBot X2 robot represents a significant breakthrough in artificial intelligence and emotional technology. The company plans to continue exploring humanoid robot applications in more scenarios. With its advanced capabilities, X2 is expected to become an important assistant in human life, bringing greater possibilities to the future of intelligent living.

