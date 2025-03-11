New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur's bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.

"I am truly honored to be included in the 2025 Female Founders 500 list alongside so many inspiring women," said Rodgers. "This recognition is not just a reflection of my work but the dedication of each incredible team member at HelloPrenup. Our mission to empower couples with the tools they need to build a secure future is just beginning, and I'm excited for what's to come."

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey - from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

Julia Rodgers, a former family law attorney, founded HelloPrenup with a vision to democratize access to prenuptial agreements and provide couples with a streamlined and affordable way to protect their assets and navigate their financial futures. Under her leadership, HelloPrenup has grown rapidly, expanding to a nationwide audience and partnering with major industry players, including Proof, Ellevest and celebrity attorneys Laura A. Wasser and James Sexton, and more.

In addition to her work at HelloPrenup, Rodgers is a thought leader in the legal tech space and an advocate for women's financial independence. She regularly writes for Forbes, Boston Business Journal, and other prominent outlets, and she regularly guest lectures at Suffolk Law School.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they're also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year's list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is an innovative online platform that simplifies the process of creating prenuptial and postnuptial agreements for couples. By leveraging technology, HelloPrenup makes relationship contracts affordable, accessible, and simple to navigate, empowering couples to protect their assets and clarify financial rights for a more secure future. Founded by Julia Rodgers, the platform has gained recognition for transforming the landscape of relationship contracts and advocating for women's financial independence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244104

SOURCE: Hello Prenup