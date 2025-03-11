Anzeige
Rexel: 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE 2024 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT MADE AVAILABLE

Finanznachrichten News

2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING
THE 2024 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT MADE AVAILABLE

Rexel's 2024 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the 2024 financial year, was filed on March 10, 2025 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

  • The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers);
  • The description of the share repurchase plan;
  • The Sustainability Statement; and
  • The reports of statutory auditors and information regarding their fees.

The Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel's corporate website (www.rexel.com/en) in the "Investors - Regulated Information" section and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at no cost at Rexel's headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP
_______________________________________________________________________________________

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX+33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESSE

Brunswick: Laurence FROST+33 6 31 65 57 06lfrost@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:lfrost@brunswickgroup.com)

Attachment

  • PR - 2024 URD made available (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8369bb11-df34-4146-9035-da4c1fe31e71)

