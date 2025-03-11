Elevate Medical Solutions Expands Medical Record Review Services to Deliver Enhanced Expertise and Results

Enhancing medical record analysis with specialized expertise in legal case support, expert witness services, and liability assessments.

Elevate Medical Solutions, a trusted leader in medical coding and revenue cycle management, is proud to announce the expansion of its medical record review services . With a strengthened commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality support, this expansion introduces case law competencies, premises liability expertise, and improved expert witness rankings.

Elevate Medical Solutions Logo



"Our mission is to empower our clients with clarity, accuracy, and actionable insights from medical records," said Jenny Cox, CPC, CPMA, CEMC, CDEO, President of Elevate Medical Solutions. "This expanded offering underscores our dedication to helping law firms and healthcare organizations achieve the best outcomes through unparalleled expertise."

Comprehensive Medical Record Review Services

Elevate Medical Solutions provides detailed analysis and summaries of medical records that capture essential elements such as medical history, diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes. By distilling key information, Elevate helps clients build compelling cases, increase efficiency, and drive favorable results.

Key services include:

Medical Record Reviews: Detailed evaluations that identify critical medical facts, supported by comprehensive summaries for better case preparation.

Expert Witness Services: Skilled professionals certified in both medical records review and coding, offering authoritative testimony backed by deep expertise in medical and legal intersections.

New Offerings: Enhanced services now include case law competencies, premises liability insights, and top-tier expert witness rankings to strengthen case presentations further.

"Our objective is to provide an accurate assessment of the medical care and rehabilitative services provided to the plaintiff and an analysis of reasonable costs associated with the care, " said Nancy Reading, BS, CPC, CPC-P, CPC-I, one of Elevate's expert witnesses.

Trusted Partnerships Across the Legal Sector

Elevate Medical Solutions has collaborated with leading U.S. law firms serving diverse client bases, including Fortune 500 companies, individuals, insurance providers, and other clients across a variety of industries. These firms are recognized for their proficiency in personal injury, medical malpractice, and premises liability cases. Through these partnerships, Elevate adapts to unique client needs and consistently delivers results.

"We customize the results of our medical coding reviews to represent the location and circumstances of the injury or accident. Tort Reform and legislative changes vary from state to state. Repricing medical claims based on Usual, Customary, and Reasonable (UCR) fee schedules can be limited in some states like Florida. For instance, under Florida's House Bill 837, if a patient lacks health insurance, compensation is set at 120% of the Medicare reimbursement rate," added Reading.

Why Choose Elevate?

As a U.S.-based organization with credentialed experts certified by AHIMA and AAPC, Elevate Medical Solutions prioritizes reliability, personalized service, and unmatched quality. Their approach integrates deep medical knowledge with a focus on improving operational efficiency and financial outcomes.

For more information about Elevate Medical Solutions' expanded medical record review services, visit www.elevatecoding.com/medical-record-review-services.

About Elevate Medical Solutions

Established in Madison, WI, Elevate Medical Solutions is a premier partner for medical coding and revenue cycle management services. Built on integrity, expertise, and a team-player mentality, Elevate is dedicated to improving healthcare operations while delivering exceptional service. Learn more at www.elevatecoding.com.

Contact Information

Katie Kovar

Marketing Director

kkovar@elevatecoding.com





SOURCE: Elevate Medical Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire