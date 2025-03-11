Huntington Learning Center: Eileen Huntington Named to Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500, Recognized for Leadership and Impact in Education

Co-Founder and CEO of Huntington Learning Center Honored for Pioneering Educational Excellence, Expanding Access to Learning, and Championing Women in Leadership

Huntington Learning Center is proud to announce that its Co-Founder, CEO, and Board Member, Eileen Huntington, has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500 , a prestigious honor celebrating the most inspiring and innovative women entrepreneurs of the year. This recognition highlights Eileen's outstanding leadership, commitment to student success, and transformative impact in the education industry.

Since co-founding Huntington Learning Center in 1977, Eileen has revolutionized the tutoring and test preparation space, helping over a million students nationwide achieve academic success. Under her leadership, Huntington Learning Center has become the nation's leading provider of K-12 tutoring and test prep services, with close to 300 locations across 41 states.

In the past year alone, Eileen has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives that expanded educational access and innovation. Huntington Learning Center's Public-Private Partnerships division grew to 23 states, providing critical academic support to underserved communities, including immigrant students and those in foster or juvenile care. The company also launched AI-powered adaptive curricula and virtual classroom tools, further personalizing student learning experiences.

Eileen's leadership extends beyond business growth; she has been a driving force for women in entrepreneurship and leadership. Today, 68% of Huntington Learning Centers are led by women, a testament to her dedication to fostering female leadership in business. She also works alongside her daughter, Anne Huntington Sharma, to inspire future generations of female leaders.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Female Founder," said Eileen Huntington. "This award is not just a reflection of my journey but a testament to the hard work of our entire Huntington Learning Center team. Our mission has always been to give every student the best education possible, and this recognition motivates me even more to continue driving impact and innovation in education."

The Inc. Female Founders list celebrates trailblazing women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and leadership over the past year. This year's honorees were selected based on business growth, social impact, and industry influence. Past recipients include notable figures such as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, and Serena Williams.

As Huntington Learning Center continues to evolve, Eileen remains committed to expanding educational access, fostering leadership opportunities for women, and ensuring students nationwide have the resources they need to succeed.

In addition to this incredible honor, Huntington Learning Center has also been recognized as a Top Franchise for Women in 2025 by Franchise Business Review. This distinction underscores the company's commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs, with 68% of Huntington Learning Centers owned and operated by women. The ranking is based on direct feedback from female franchisees, evaluating key areas such as owner satisfaction, company culture, leadership, and support. This recognition highlights Huntington's ongoing dedication to fostering opportunities for women in business and education.

For more information about Huntington Learning Center, visit the website here .

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. We prep for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com

Contact Information

Huntington Learning Center

hlc@mbpconsultants.com





SOURCE: Huntington Learning Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire