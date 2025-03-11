Lake Forest, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Still Water Wellness Group, a leading mental health and substance abuse treatment center located in Orange County, California, is proud to announce the launch of its new alcohol and drug addiction treatment programs at its renowned Orange County Rehab facility. This initiative is set to enhance the recovery journey for individuals battling addiction, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet diverse patient needs.





Still Water Wellness Orange County Rehab Facility

The new programs at their Orange County Rehab are designed to provide a continuum of care that supports patients at every stage of their recovery journey. From medical detoxification to intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP), Still Water Wellness Group ensures that each patient receives personalized care in a supportive environment. The facility also offers a sober living program to aid patients in transitioning back into everyday life after completing rehab.

"Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment where individuals can begin their journey to recovery," said Clint Kreider, Clinical Director of Still Water Wellness Group. "With the introduction of these new programs at our Orange County Rehab, we are committed to offering the highest quality of care to those in need."

Located in the heart of Orange County, the rehab facility is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery. The center's holistic approach to treatment addresses not only the physical aspects of addiction but also the psychological and emotional components, ensuring a well-rounded recovery process.

Still Water Wellness Group's new treatment offerings are a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of addiction recovery. By expanding its services, the organization aims to reach more individuals in need of support and provide them with the tools necessary for a successful recovery.

For more information about the new programs at Orange County Rehab and how they can benefit those struggling with addiction, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Still Water Wellness Group directly.

About Still Water Wellness Group

